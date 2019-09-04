U.S. 321 project faces another delay

Work on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City is headed toward another delay.
Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman, said “realistically” the project will likely be fully complete in late spring or early summer. The original completion date was June 30, but had been adjusted already to Sept. 16.
“There has been an ongoing delay involving AT&T at the intersection of U.S. 321/U.S. 11 and the contractor will likely request a time extension,” Nagi said in an email correspondence. “... A new estimated completion date will be entered in the weeks to come.”
The road project includes widening two miles of U.S. 321 from U.S. Highway 11 to Simpson Road East, with the existing roadway expanded to six lanes. The intersection is projected to have numerous improvements. Hopes are the changes will reduce congestion and allow better travel times, according to TDOT.
“AT&T has active fiber optic cables that are crossing U.S. 321,” Nagi said. “The project calls for relocation of fiber optics. Conduits for the new fiber optic lines have been placed under U.S. 321. AT&T has not finished with the installation/testing/activating these new lines. The present lines cannot be cut until the new lines are active. This has slowed construction of the project within the intersection of U.S. 321/U.S. 11.”
Nagi in July said AT&T’s fiber optic lines were “critical to proceeding to the next phase of construction.”
Although work on the intersection has slowed, Nagi said “limited concrete work,” including curbs, ramps and islands, and paving, are underway where the project has not been “limited by this utility.”
“Work has progressed on the remaining 1.3 miles of the project while awaiting AT&T’s completion of this section of fiber optics,” Nagi said.
Amber Scott, Lenoir City administrator, emphasized the impact on local business.
“The city regrets that this delay is taking place from our perspective, the business owners and the motoring public,” Scott said in an email correspondence. “We will continue to communicate with TDOT regarding this project and its delays.”
J&M Grading Division LLC is the contractor for the project, which is costing a little more than $12.8 million, Nagi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.