Families gathered in the Two Rivers Church sanctuary Jan. 22 for what they hoped would be a peaceful time to worship the Lord.
The Lenoir City church frequently offers Family Night at the Well, and parents are encouraged to bring their children for prayer.
“The Well is normally a night of extended prayer and worship and we do family night twice a quarter,” Angie Hooie, kids ministry director, said. “We set out different interactive stations for the people to engage with, and the stations are really just meant as a way to help engage you in prayer a little bit different with God. So they’re hands-on.”
Seven stations were set up for families to visit, each carrying a different activity but all holding a symbolic tone. The evening began with worship songs, which Hooie hoped put hearts “in the right posture.”
“We have one where it’s called ‘Forgive’,” Hooie said. “So you may write down something in the sand that you’re kind of really struggling with and need forgiveness in that area, and then you take your hand and you wipe over it and it’s showing (forgiveness). ... We also have one that’s called ‘Run Free,’ where you actually write down on a weight, like an ankle weight, what you’re struggling with and you hold it so you’re really feeling the weight of your struggle and then you lay it down as a way to release that back to Jesus.”
Family night has become a staple at the church.
“It’s something that the parents can come to, bring their kids, and it’s an additional way to teach them how to pray, and it’s not just having to bow your head and close your eyes,” Hooie said. “There’s different ways that you can really feel what you’re praying and because of, like we said, the symbolism then it’s a different way to engage, and because the parents and the child come together then they’re also able to talk about what they experienced. Plus we have extended worship so that kids get to worship with their parents and that’s always beautiful to watch them just light up seeing their parents.”
Amber and T.J. Chemel try to attend each family night with their children, Naomi and Xander.
Amber said family night gives children the opportunity to “worship God in a respectful way through prayer and through song and through flags.”
Flags were provided for families to wave during prayer.
“The Old Testament talks about there were flags and banners used in worship and that’s not often done in modern churches and it’s not something Two Rivers typically does on Sundays, but on Wednesdays they make them available for people to use in a respectful manner, so the kids enjoy those,” Amber said. “The stations are good because it helps bring up certain topics for the family to discuss because they don’t go over them as a group. You’re meant to go there with your children or with your husband.”
Last week was also special for Kristi Tudor and her three children, Haleigh, Mitt and Avery, because it allowed her the chance to worship with them. Typically on Sundays the children go to Sunday School and she goes to the sanctuary for services.
“It’s actually a time where I get to worship with my children and surprisingly I come here on Wednesdays the other times by myself and when my kids are here actually they teach me a lot about how to worship the Lord without people noticing and so it’s really genuine to get to worship with them,” Kristi said. “... It actually is the only time outside of our home where we get to pray and worship together, so it feels really unique for them — for them to get to see other adults be in their element of worshipping the Lord.”
Nicole Baker wanted her daughters, Olivia and Grace, to feel free in worship.
“They can just relax and just in a setting where they can raise their hands if they want,” she said. “Before in the past they’ve had flags the kids can wave, and it’s just a wonderful, relaxing setting for them to get comfortable worshipping God in a way that’s good for them.”
Two Rivers will host another Family Night at the Well on March 4.
