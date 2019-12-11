Two Rivers celebrates Jesus

Some children got a better sense of the true meaning of Christmas after Two Rivers Church welcomed families Saturday to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
The birthday party was geared toward preschool-aged children, and served as the fifth installment of an event held every other year at the church, Angie Hooie, kids ministry director, said.
“We believe that this is the start of their faith and because it is from 2 through kindergarten they’re able to know what we are celebrating and why we celebrate Christmas,” Hooie said.
Several tables were set up for children to socialize and make crafts.
“This is our preschool birthday party for Jesus and it’s just like all of our other events.
The parents are here with the kids to make some crafts and then go in and we sing some Christmas carols and they hear the birth of Christ story and then we get cupcakes and sing happy birthday to Jesus,” Hooie said. “It’s just a fun event for the parent and the child to come together just to remember the true meaning of Christmas, and it’s our only event this age specific, so it’s super sweet, and the kids all come dressed up.”
High school students helped children with crafts.
Pam Neu, a church volunteer, said being involved is important and many youth take responsibility to do what they can at the church.
“There’s not much that teenagers can do in terms of serving in the church, it’s a lot of adult activities — the prayer team, things like that,” Neu said. “So Two Rivers really tries to incorporate teenagers the best way they can so they take ownership with this experience.”
Debbie Begbie brought her 2-year-old granddaughter for the first time.
She said the event was a good opportunity to celebrate Christ’s birth with her family.
“I think it’s important to raise your children and grandchildren knowing about Jesus’ birth and his resurrection,” Begbie said.
The hope was children left with a better understanding of Christmas.
“There’s so much Santa Claus and lights and bells and all the fun at Christmas,” Neu said. “It’s so important — a big thing about this event in particular for grandparents are involved. So it’s something that they can do to just get a half hour away and say, ‘This is really the importance of this season.’
“It’s a party, it is a celebration, but the focus is that Jesus was born and that’s why we celebrate,” she added. “This is the most critical time to get this in their little minds. It’s fun to see them get excited about that birthday.”
