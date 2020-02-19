Two local men were arrested after a multi-agency drug bust Feb. 11 in Lenoir City that recovered marijuana, boxes of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Ivan Enrique Melian, 38, and Eric A. Stegall, 44, both of Lenoir City, are facing multiple charges related to the raid.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said the investigation started after law enforcement received tips of drug activity involving Melian.
Melian was under “probationary status with the state on the felony level for past drug charges and things of that nature,” Davis said. After receiving the tips, the 9th District Judicial Drug Task Force and Lenoir City and Loudon police departments began conducting undercover surveillance.
Law enforcement found Melian in a back bedroom, where he was seen breaking a cellphone in half, LCSO Deputy Jamie Ketner wrote in a report. Another phone was already broken on the floor. After being told to put his hands behind his back, Melian resisted arrest and ran to the back corner of the bedroom.
“Mr. Melian resisted arrest from his bedroom to the hallway,” Ketner wrote in a report. “It took several agents to gain control of Mr. Melian.”
Agents then searched the bedroom.
“Agents recovered approximately 3 grams of marijuana in the floor,” Ketner wrote in the report. “Throughout the house agents also recovered one 7.62X39 round, four boxes (50 count) 45 ammo, two empty magazines, three broken cellphones, digital scales and one box (100 count) of 12 gauge shells.”
Melian admitted to intentionally tampering with evidence “during a mirandized interview,” saying “that he purposefully broke the phones so agents could not go through his phone,” according to the report.
Stegall was in a locked vehicle when officers approached him with a warrant. He refused to come out of the vehicle, resulting in a resisting arrest charge, Brendan DeBor, 9th DTF lead agent, said.
Stegall was charged with resisting arrest and released on $3,000 bond. Melian was charged with resisting arrest, simple possession/casual exchange and tampering/fabricating with evidence and released on $7,000 bond.
