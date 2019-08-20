One man is dead and another man is in the Loudon County Justice Center following a shooting Tuesday on Tinnel Lane in Lenoir City.
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider confirmed Christopher C. Watson, 34, Lenoir City, died from gunshot wounds and that Loudon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation.
Loudon County E-911 received a call at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to E-911 assistant director Rose White.
Guider suspects Watson died within minutes of the dispatch call.
"CPR was in progress while dispatch was taking the call," Guider said. "They said that at first he was breathing, and then he didn't think he was breathing. They gave the instruction for CPR. ...I don't think that by the time EMS got there that he was alive."
LCSO, Lenoir City Police Department, 9th Judicial Drug Task Force and Priority Ambulance responded to the shooting.
John D. Dixon Jr., 41, Lenoir City, fled the scene in a white construction van with blue lettering and a ladder rack, Guider said.
Deputies located Dixon at Wilson Road and took him and a woman into custody shortly after the call was received by Loudon County E-911. The woman was held for questioning but has since been cleared as a witness and was released, according to LCSO.
Authorities are still investigating a motive for the shooting.
"I don't have anything at this moment, any motive," Guider said.
Official charges against Dixon have yet to be determined but "are expected to be placed on Dixon later today," according to an LCSO release.
