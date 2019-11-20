Competitors lined up Saturday at Loudon Municipal Park, guns in hand, eager to take aim for a winning shot for Loudon Fire and Police departments’ 12th annual turkey shoot.
Although the shoot is fun for participants three Saturdays in November, they understand its deeper mission in helping raise money for a Christmas fund to help local children in need. Last year, 120 children received Christmas wishes with the help of the departments and turkey shoot participants.
“It’s really kind of amazing,” Mark Harvey, LFD battalion chief, said. “They ask for clothes, coats, bedding, shoes and then they’ll ask for one toy or something like that. Sometimes it’s families that are up against a bad time, and we’ll buy the whole Christmas for them — a bunch of toys and clothes for their kids, pay their electric bills, stuff like that.”
The departments are exposed to many who are in need, Bobby Lankford, LPD field training officer, said.
“The perspective of the police, the fire, the EMTs that are out in the community every day of the year, we see families and children, we see a need when we’re inside the homes that children are going without or they may be hungry, and we decided to set up a fund to where we could help those children in need,” Lankford said. “With the Christmas fund, we decided what kind of events we wanted to do, so we do an annual turkey shoot. Officer Marty Ward in late September, October will do a golf tournament on a golf course in Lenoir City. Between those events, what money we raise toward the end of the year goes toward Christmas gifts. We have sponsors from Target, Walmart that will help us purchase clothing, toys, whatever the children really need or want. The need is more along the line of clothing, bedding, jackets, shirts.”
Throughout its 12-year history, Lankford said participants have been local or from surrounding areas, such as Roane, Monroe and even Rhea counties.
Despite the interest from beyond Loudon County’s borders, Lankford said the turkey shoots don’t have a goal geared toward money.
“Money-wise, we just raise what we can,” he said.
“Some years, we have terrific years. Some years, it’s a little slow, but we make it work. If we’re running behind, there will be some people that will step in and help out financially.”
The underlying goal is to provide for as many children possible.
“The kids, we try to get to all of them we can,” Lankford said. “If people know people who are in genuine need, they can turn names into us and let us know. We usually fill up quick every year. Last year, I think we bought for well over 120-plus kids. It’s been a really good event, and it’s been supported really well.”
In the meantime, co-workers and participants are given a chance to bond alongside friendly competition.
“We have a really, really good working relationship,” Harvey said. “We work together. This is our town, our home. We all basically live in Loudon. This is where we work, we stay, we play together, we work together, so it’s just important that we give back to the community, that we show that we’re not just fire and policemen, that we care and that we want to support this community in every way we can.” The final of three turkey shoots will occur noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Loudon Municipal Park.
