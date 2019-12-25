Vehicles last week slowly made their way alongside the front of the old Loudon High School for the pickup of gifts from the local Toys for Tots program just in time for Christmas.
The program reached about 200 families. Debbie Hines, Toys for Tots coordinator, could not determine how many children were helped, but she estimated in the “high 300s.”
There were fewer last-minute needs this year, which Hines believes is a good sign.
“I had two this week, but usually it’s every day,” she said.
For a few hours last week, the hallways of the old school building came to life as volunteers made their way from room to room, placing black trash bags filled with Christmas gifts into carts to take outside and put in the back of lined up vehicles.
Such an effort would not have been possible without the community’s support that began in September, Hines said.
“Oh my gosh, it was amazing,” she said. “We had people I’ve never heard of come out of the woodwork, and I had the Hispanic church, another church that was doing a give-out and the Boys & Girls Club took a load. So we shared, we shared. We were amazingly blessed this year. Now we got a lot of used stuff, which didn’t make me happy, but all this stuff in the hallway, they came yesterday from (Loudon) Housing Authority. I had this place cleaned out. It’s amazing the stuff that came out of Tellico Village because we had the pickleball club, we had the Corvette club, the Woodworkers, of course. We had people just dropping off because the barrels were gone. It was amazing. ... Greenback School took some.”
About 17 volunteers helped make last week possible, Hines said. Some were veterans of the program, while others were new.
“They do it because they want to, the volunteers do,” Hines said.
Wendi Sayre said volunteering has been her practice for 10 years. For the past five years she has traveled from Clark Range in Fentress County, about an hour away, to do her part and help a good cause. Her son and ex-husband also help.
“We do it because we love it. I love kids,” Sayre said. “It breaks my heart to think that they wouldn’t have a Christmas, and I’m that way with people. I just met somebody through some friends that just moved here from Massachusetts and my first thing was, ‘Do you have somewhere to go Thanksgiving?’ It’s just that time of year. I just can’t stand the thought of — especially kids. They deserve to be kids. And I will tell you this, the first year that I worked ... I was livid because they didn’t bag the stuff up, they just had it out. You would not believe the parents that brought their kids with them to get this stuff up. It broke my heart because they’re not going to be surprised. So thus the black trash bags.”
Melissa Brooks, a first-time volunteer, initially helping check people in. Brooks agreed that children deserve a good Christmas.
“I work with the kids in Greenback,” Brooks said. “Just the smiles on their faces when they get something that they wanted. The ones that we adopted this year, they were asking for things like a blanket for their bag or a coat and kids shouldn’t have to ask for that for Christmas.”
For many families, Toys for Tots made a big difference.
Kadi Hoskinson checked in for the first time to provide for her three children this holiday season. She recently had a baby.
“A lot because I can’t work right now,” Hoskinson said of how much the program helped. “I just had a C-section, I’m out of work until my C-section gets better. So it’s great because I wouldn’t be able to get them nothing at all.”
