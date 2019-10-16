Toys for Tots volunteers locally have for decades ensured children don’t go without on Christmas morning.
Family applications were made available to pick up at Loudon County Sheriff’s Office the day after Labor Day and will go through Oct. 28 before submissions are cut off to allow for sponsors to buy presents.
Debbie Hines, LCSO executive secretary and local Toys for Tots coordinator, anticipates the same amount of children will likely be helped as last year when 325 children representing 175 families were serviced. That number was down from 2017’s 425 children and 244 families.
“I think people are getting jobs,” Hines said. “When I started was right after was ... the housing market, when everything collapsed, I started in ‘09. There were a lot of unemployed construction workers around here, and then Maremont happened, Maremont (workers) got laid off. I think the economy’s strengthening, people are getting jobs.”
One hiccup in this year’s plans could be where the presents this year are distributed in December. In 2018, vehicles pulled up to the old Hutch property to have wrapped gifts placed inside. The city has since demolished the building.
“Thankfully we’ve got businesses coming in, but the bad thing is that leaves me no empty spaces,” Hines said. “Hutch is gone, the old Food City’s got a business in it. There’s a business in the industrial park, there’s a business in the old — everything. Everything’s filling up, which is great, but I need an empty spot.”
Hines hopes to find a location by no later than mid-November.
For more information on purchasing gifts, contact Hines at 865-986-4823.
Hard at work
Tellico Village Woodworkers Club in September kicked off its involvement in the program with 54 members committed to making toys. The group has since been hard at work making various types of toys for young children.
“There’s a lot of talent in the club and they’ve been doing it for a while and they’re very good at it,” Jerry Mitchell, lead facilitator, said. “We don’t have as many teams this year as we did before. There’s probably somewhere in the neighborhood about 60 people working on the toys this year I guess.”
Mitchell is one of five facilitators in the program.
The club has entered its 23rd year with Toys for Tots. Weeks leading up to Dec. 3 — the time Woodworkers need to finish toys — basements and garages will be turned into Christmas workshops. Members have the option of working alone or in teams.
A presentation of the toys will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Community Church at Tellico Village. Toys will be on display beginning at 5 p.m.
“There are pretty much set teams and what we did this year was, ‘OK, sign up and we can put you on a team’,” Mitchell said. “The thing that happens is we put a team together and the team sits down and says, ‘OK, what are we going to build?’ Then they decide on that and they decide some kind of schedule. ‘OK, we’re going to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next six weeks or whatever and we’re going to build this’.”
A group of 77 woodworkers created 475 toys last year. More than 500 community-donated toys were also added.
“Last year they did like 500 toys, and I don’t expect that to change,” Mitchell said. “... The Woodworkers probably will not do quite as many toys this year as we did last year. However, I expect the community involvement to be just as great. We’ve already gotten two rather large donations. We’ve got $1,605 from the swim club and we’ve got $1,000 from the TV Playhouse.”
Donations of toys and money will be accepted beginning the first week of November through Dec. 3 at the Wellness Center, Chota Recreation Center, The Public Library at Tellico Village, the Tellico Village Property Owners Association Welcome Center, Sloan’s Hardware, Mashburn Home Builder and the Kahite Community Center.
