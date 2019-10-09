Tournament reels in funds for women

Bass fishermen set their eyes on a $1,000 grand prize Saturday morning for the Hand UP for Women bass fishing tournament fundraiser.
Hand UP for Women, also known as the Knox County Christian Women’s Job Corps, took to Tellico Lake for a change in venue to help raise money for supplies and curriculum.
The life readiness and job management ministry usually hosts a spring gala for donations.
“This is the launch of something new for us,” Dale Money, Hand UP for Women co-chairman, said.
“To be able to put a fundraiser together that we’ve not done before, explore people and a different group or sect of people, you might say, that might not know about us, give us a chance to push our name out into groups that would not know us normally, and at the same time, we have heard and/or felt that it was a good profit-maker once you kind of establish this. You kind of have to get some mileage. We heard that it was worth doing and we’ve got some people on staff that know about it, so it just seemed like a good thing to try.”
“Eva (Pierce, director) felt like it was something different,” Betty Lou Simpson, board member, said.
“So many nonprofits do golf tournaments, and we didn’t want to do another one of those, and Eva said this would be something different. Not as many groups do this kind of thing.”
Though four boats reeled in grand prizes, 23 boats signed up for the tournament.
“We reach out to women who are in a cycle of dependency, and we want to break that cycle,” Dottie Sampsel, board president, said. “It may be from abuse, poverty, addictions. It may be divorce. They may have never had to be alone before.”
Many of the women Hand UP for Women reach out to are under-educated or under-employed and facing life trials. Organization participants attend a yearlong series of life management, job readiness and spiritual development classes. Participants are matched with a trained mentor and are also involved in community service projects.
More than 100 women have graduated from the program in 17 years.
“We’ve seen a lot of our ladies be able to get their marriage back together, or they’ve gotten custody of their kids again,” Sampsel said.
“It pulls families back together. We’ve seen them come to Christ or renew that relationship that’s maybe fallen apart.”
Though the group is based in Knoxville, women from surrounding counties, like Loudon County, are welcomed.
“That community awareness is better than anything,” Simpson said. “That word of mouth is always the best personal testimony about what you’ve watched somebody walk through, and seeing how their life changed. Those types of things. People can leave and say, ‘Hey, I saw this one, and I saw that one.’ They put a face with the organization and not just a logo and a bunch of letters.”
Funds raised by the tournament fundraiser are helpful, but so is the attention the organization receives.
“Our scope is bigger than the fundraiser,” Money said. “We are trying to build public awareness. That’s a really hard thing to do. You have to push yourself out there, and that takes a lot of effort.
“You really have to keep in mind that being a faith-based organization, they make no bones about it,” he added. “There’s no shyness or trying to make sure they’re politically correct or whatever because I think the women who come into the program know these women cannot do it by themselves. It’s too big for that.”
