Loudon County and Lenoir City schools got big news last week when the Tennessee Department of Education released information showing they had Reward Schools, and for the county, another year of Exemplary status.
Thursday was all about celebration for Loudon County Schools students and educators as Michael Garren, interim director of schools, and administrators visited locations announced as Reward Schools, including North Middle, and Eaton, Philadelphia and Highland Park elementary schools.
Reward Schools are “improving in terms of achievement and growth for both all students and student groups,” according to the TDOE.
“Today is celebration,” Garren said. “We’ve had a year’s worth of hard work last year, the state’s releasing them today, so we’re celebrating the success of that hard work. ... It’s just getting the kids and teachers excited about what they’ve accomplished. The state will send us a banner, but we went ahead and had a banner made up so we could present that to the principal and the staff and congratulate them on their hard work from last year.
“You know, it takes everybody — educational assistants, cafeteria, bus drivers — it takes everybody to get us rolling,” he added.
Loudon County was one of 20 districts statewide to earn the designation of Exemplary, the highest of four labels handed out by the state this year. The other designations are Advancing, Satisfactory and In Need of Improvement.
“In looking at the state lists for Exemplary there are only three systems out of 149 that have been Exemplary three years in a row: Loudon County, Alamo City and Maryville City,” Garren said. “This makes us the only county system to achieve the designation. ... It looks like we were the only county system to make it in East Tennessee this year as well, because the others in East Tennessee were city systems.”
For Garren, the feat is “incredible.”
“A lot of hard work, a lot of focus,” he said. “You’ve got teachers and all staff focused on doing what’s best for kids and addressing the standards that the state’s given us to address and they’ve done a phenomenal job at doing that and the kids had the rigor that they’ve needed to achieve this level.”
District accountability status for 2019 included several factors, such as English language learner proficiency assessment data, Ready Graduate data, science data, chronic absenteeism and the requirement of a 95 percent ACT or SAT participation rate. Districts deemed Exemplary generally exceeded expectations on average for all students and each historically underserved student group.
“It would be real easy, you’ve reached one of the highest rewards that the state hands out, to just rest on your laurels, but they don’t do that,” Matthew Tinker, county high school supervisor and career and technical education director, said. “They continue to seek out good professional development, instructional strategies, make very tough assessments and have pushed the kids every day and that’s what’s allowed the county to be in this position for three years in a row.”
Garren pointed to achievement and growth being big pieces of the formula.
“... You could maybe not achieve as well and grow a whole lot in one year and then bring your achievement up, but we’ve managed to do the achievement and the growth for three years in row,” he said. “So it’s hard to get that growth piece three years in a row because every time you grow your achievement’s higher, so then you’re starting off higher and then you’ve got to grow that much more. To maintain that achievement and improve that growth at the same time for three years is phenomenal, it is, really is.”
HPES principal Kathy Winsor high-fived students Thursday as they came into the gymnasium for the Reward School announcement.
“We are super excited, of course, and how did we get here consistently?” Winsor said. “We have a staff that’s engaged with our kids and we set goals with kids no matter where they are. Student buy-in and parent buy-in, teacher buy-in, we all work together as a team.”
City schools do wellLenoir City Elementary, Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle and Lenoir City High schools were also deemed Reward Schools.
“Reward School status is the highest designation awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education,” a release from Lenoir City Schools said. “... Lenoir City Schools would like to highlight above average growth on the Tennessee Value Added System. The district earned a composite of 5 in the value added category. This is the highest possible score for value-added measures. In addition to the composite of a 5, the district earned 5s for literacy and numeracy scores.”
Lenoir City and Loudon County both earned an overall TVAAS composite of 5.
To commemorate the occasion, city district representatives visited each school and presented a banner and balloons.
“It’s a huge accolade to our teachers and students and to the district because it shows us that the plans that we’ve been working and implementing is actually paying off in student achievement,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “I believe we’re on the right track. We have a great plan and we’re implementing that plan, and so I think we’re seeing the successes of that now. ... This shows that our students are achieving high levels of academic standards and growth. We have a district plan that is working to provide high quality instruction for all students.”
Chip Orr, LCHS principal, considered the news special.
“We are extremely proud of being named a Reward School and even more so that all of the schools in our district achieved this status,” he said in an email correspondence. “The credit goes to faculty, staff and students. We are constantly assessing our practices in an effort to get better and that is paying off. We also have incredible students that work very hard. ... I do think that we are doing many good things at Lenoir City High School. I hope that our students know that we want the very best for them and strive to prepare them for their next chapter. I think we are doing an excellent job from that perspective.”
Similar to last year, Lenoir City was considered an Advancing district.
“Right now they have us as an Achieving district and we’re two-tenths of the way from being an Exemplary district, and we’re calling that into question because there was some holes in the data,” she said. “I’m asking them to recalculate that because there was some problems. We should be Exemplary according to everything that we have submitted and seen, so I’m waiting for that. Hopefully this week I will get a ruling on that, but we’re two-tenths of the way and there were missing pieces of data.”
She pointed to chronic absenteeism as a factor that should be reconsidered.
