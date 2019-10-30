The rumbling of motorcycles accented rock music at Saturday’s Rocktoberfest, a three-day concert which started Friday, put on by The Lost Vets/A Home 4 Hero’s in hopes of raising funds to create a tiny home village for veterans across Tennessee.
The American Legion Riders Post 120 arrived en masse at the veteran-friendly event, ready to enjoy a day of music, food and veteran appreciation.
Rocktoberfest, which took place at the Tate and Lyle Amphitheater in Loudon Municipal Park, was comprised of 15 different bands, with Civil Strife being the first to take the stage Saturday afternoon.
“(Civil Strife has) a pretty good local following, but people are at the (University of Tennessee) ball game, and I was hoping that they’d pull it off today,” Willie Franklin, event organizer, said. “So the rain, the ball game, everything is kind of against us. This is why we try to do so much for the kids so people would come over, listen to the music, take their kids to the bounce houses, do face painting and all that kind of stuff.”
Alongside hours of music and activities for youth, food and craft vendors lined the sidewalk.
Though the premise of the concert was to provide entertainment, its underlying reason goes beyond Loudon County.
“Our goal is to have a tiny home community, and it’d be called the Veterans Honor Villages of Tennessee, and we want to put one in every county in Tennessee with about 15 houses and a community center and online work stations mainly to catch our kids who are committing suicide,” Franklin said.
Franklin, who founded The Lost Vets nearly four years ago, said he had noticed patterns among veterans who end up facing homelessness, especially younger veterans.
“You take a kid who had a bad home life growing up because mama and daddy weren’t right and they didn’t spend time with them so they felt like they were alone and didn’t have any love and then they go off into the service and we teach them how to do bad things and they do bad things and see bad things and then when they come back, that home life is still bad so they don’t have anywhere to go,” he said. “What I’m finding is they take their discharge money and they go buy them a truck and they get them an apartment and a job and they go to work and start doing what everybody does, and then they find out a buddy was killed. They have survivor guilt, and then the PTSD kicks in and they start sleeping in and missing work and having depression and this kind of thing. The bills mount up, they end up losing their apartment, sleeping in their truck. Before you know it, they’ve sold their truck and they end up with a needle in their arm. That’s what we’re finding.”
Franklin hopes to teach veterans financial skills to help them get on their feet when they are ready.
Franklin never planned to be an advocate for veterans. He is a musician, and before he was about to sign a lease for a bus to tour for his music career, he claims God spoke to him.
“It’s like I was shoved,” he said. “When that happened, I knew exactly what he was telling me to do. I thought, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no. You can’t ask me to do that. I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ve never done anything like this.’ Slowly but surely, we got it started. That was 3 1/2 years ago.”
The Lost Vets has helped more than 100 veterans cultivate stable lifestyles.
Franklin said Walmart recently signed on as a corporate sponsor for the organization, and the group is actively searching for new sponsors.
Della Goforth, owner of Della’s Dawghouse, said being a vendor at the concert was a way she could help veterans.
“I want to support the veterans,” she said. “My husband is a veteran, and there’s nothing better than to support our veterans that fight for our freedoms, so why not be a part of something big, bigger than myself.
“I think (The Lost Vets) is amazing,” she added. “I think we should do a lot more for our vets. I think there should be so much more. I don’t know what exactly, but I know I want to be a part of every aspect of it because I think they deserve so much more than what they’re given.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.