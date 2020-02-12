Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday incident in which a trooper was shot at by someone in a passing vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Loudon County.
Loudon County E-911 Center Director Jennifer White said a call came in from THP at 8:11 p.m. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir City Police Department assisted.
“What I can tell you is that no one has been shot,” Sgt. Randall Martin, THP spokesman, said in an email correspondence. “This incident occurred after a trooper was concluding a traffic stop on I-75 northbound at the 75 mile marker. Our Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into the incident at this time.”
A man and a woman were in the vehicle, and law enforcement located a firearm. As of Monday, no charges have been filed.
Rand Evan Mackenzie, 34, Louisville, is in custody for driving on a revoked/suspended license and a Blount County hold, LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said. The woman was not charged.
“They’re still waiting on some testing,” Davis said. “We assisted in the investigation portion of it on the interview and interrogation and also some testing — gunshot residue testing — that we assisted them in collecting some of that evidence. And their vehicle, we’re sending that all to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.”
