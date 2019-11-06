With Lyric Theatre Company’s “Clue: On Stage” showcased over the weekend, and Last Call Theatre Company’s “All Through the House” coming in December, the two groups have been avidly working to better connect with the community.
The event center at Country Kinfolk transformed into Boddy Manor to set the scene for “Clue.”
“The process that we go through is there is an artistic committee that we use play suggestions, and they make a recommendation to the board,” Barry Baker, Lyric Theatre Company president, said. “It is popular. ... One, people are familiar with the idea. Many people played the game. People are always interested in how it’s presented. Part of it is the judgment of what can be marketed, if you will. … If you think you can cast a big cast, that generates more interest and more tickets and friends and relatives of cast members. Part of it is that a known play is easier to sell.”
After organizing in 2014 with plans to perform at the Lyric Theatre in Loudon, the group’s plans halted after the theater shut its doors to be repurposed. Now, the group is looking at new venues, like Country Kinfolk. So far, the new Lenoir City location has proven an asset.
“The two (plays) we did at Country Kinfolk, we were looking, one, for a venue after the Lyric Theatre was closed to us, and the results this time, we had essentially a sellout — 70 is what we think would comfortably seated in the event center, and we had 69 on Saturday and 59 on Friday,” Baker said.
The company is already planning a Valentine’s Day dinner and play at The Venue at Lenoir City. Members hope to work with Country Kinfolk in the future.
“It was kind of an experiment with both parties,” Baker said. “For them to, one, build their business, and for us to have a place to perform. We’re both very pleased with the turnout for the second show, so we will be meeting with them and finding out when we will schedule for next year.”
After Storytelling at the Forgotten Pond came to a close with the Halloween season and since “All Through the House” auditions have been completed, Last Call Theatre Company is looking ahead to its December performances and 2020.
“We’ve got all next year laid out already, too, and I think there will be four different productions with multiple presentations of each,” Jennifer Wampler, Last Call board president, said. “The way we do this is we have maybe 12 of us on the board, and you get a lot of core people that you can pretty much count on for each production, whether it be with the stage, props, costumes — you really depend on them.”
Last Call received a $5,000 grant in June from the Tennessee Arts Commission after competing in Nashville against several other theater companies from the state, including Cumberland County Playhouse, Wampler said.
Like the Lyric Theatre Company, a proper venue has been a holdup.
“My dream is that eventually we can get some grants or some community support and maybe have a small theater/playhouse,” Wampler said. “I don’t know if we would probably take a building downtown, but something that is more suited. We’re enjoying the (War) Memorial Building. We’re grateful because the city lets us use that, but the acoustics are not great, which is really the only downfall with that, and, of course, we share it with the whole community, so we’re planning in between basketball and volleyball. You really have to plan. We normally start a year ahead and we secure all the dates.”
For both Lyric and Last Call, cultivating a theatrical atmosphere where the community can connect on and off the stage is a priority.
“To me, as we celebrate the arts, it’s an expression for people that are very, very gifted people that don’t get to perform for us,” Wampler said. “To me, it’s just a shame that we have missed that talent that is a local core because not everybody was born to be on Broadway, but it could be that they live on the east side of Lenoir City, and they’re very talented. I think it brings all ages of the community together.
“Whether you just enjoy going and watching a performance or actually being a part of the performance, you make new friendships, you get more community involvement,” she added. “I just think it’s a great asset for us, and it’s been exciting for me because not only am I a downtown merchant, and of course involved with the city, I try to get all of these little pieces together that link everyone. It’s just a great gathering of minds.”
Supporting local plays can also allow people to take mental breaks while encouraging a community effort, Baker said.
“There are many people who have enjoyed in their high school experience being in the theater,” he said. “I think it gives some sort of relief to everyday stress and strain and it’s an outlet for self-expression. I think that many people are looking for leisure time activities and being able to do things that are socially acceptable, and it’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of people in our group that work and helps set up and take down the set and all of that that view it as a community contribution and a way to be doing something different.”
