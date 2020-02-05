With much help along the way, Sonja DuBois survived the Holocaust.
DuBois, whose birth name was Clara van Thijn, was about 2 years old in 1942 in the Netherlands during the German occupation when her parents left her in the care of family friend Dolf Henkes.
Her parents reported to the first Jewish transport to Auschwitz and were killed soon after their arrival.
A couple, whom she came to know as “mom and pop,” took her in. Until 12 years old, she did not know definitively mom and pop — Wilem and Elisabeth van der Kaden — were not her biological parents. The family emigrated to the United States in 1952.
“... Mom and pop told me that my parents had died, but kids are so perceptive,” DuBois said. “By the time I was 3 or 4 years old I knew these people that were mom and pop were not my parents. ... During the war, of course, it was important to be silent about this, but as I grew older I don’t know if it became such a habit or I’ve never really been able to pinpoint why it was a secret the rest of my life.”
She used to call herself a “floating puzzle piece” because she could never make sense of the events of her life.
She remembers when the Netherlands was liberated in 1945.
“I don’t remember what it was, but why would mom and pop take me out in the middle of the night, wrap me up, pick me up, all these people were dancing and singing and waving Dutch flags. And it was drizzling,” DuBois said. “... They took me out, outside, because people had just heard they were liberated, the war was over, and so I was their local success story. Yes, we celebrated and, again, as I said, I remember the event but not until later stories were told did I connect them.”
For the past 10 years, DuBois has visited schools to share her story and hopefully inspire youth. She speaks at schools and civic organizations to honor those who can’t speak for themselves.
She especially likes talking with students because “that’s our future.”
“A lot of them hadn’t heard and when you get out in the world they will often enough hear that it didn’t happen,” DuBois said. “The history books are down to a paragraph now. Who knows how much longer it’ll be talked about? That’s why we as hidden children are now talking to our grandchildren and hoping that they will carry the message, because racism is still here, I mean here again. What did we learn?”
DuBois visited Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle and High schools last week.
LCHS teacher Sarah Vance invited DuBois after freshmen classes at LCHS were exposed to Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel during fall semester.
“Coincidently, our superintendent, Dr. (Jeanne) Barker, and our supervisor of instructional activities, Millicent Smith, heard Sonja DuBois speak at a local Rotary event,” Vance said in an email correspondence. “Following the event, Millicent brought Ms. DuBois’ book to me and encouraged me to reach out to her, which I did.”
Seventh- and eighth-graders at LCIMS were engaged during DuBois’ presentation, Amanda Boyd, LCIMS teacher, said.
“This may be the only time that the students ever get the chance to hear from a survivor of the Holocaust,” Boyd said. “There are very few survivors left, which makes this experience even more unique. This is also the first time that many of our teachers have had this opportunity. We are all honored that she took the time to come and speak with us.”
DuBois jokingly said she would go anywhere that paid mileage.
“As an educator, I want for the topics that my students are learning on paper every day to come to life for them, and for them to know that with the knowledge they gain in the classroom they have a responsibility to positively impact the world around them,” Vance said. “Ms. DuBois said today that our students are today’s resistance fighters, they are the legislators and change-makers of the future, and, as an educator, I believe that about our students, and I am grateful every day for the opportunity to stand with these students, and be a part of conversations that will change the future.”
DuBois now lives in Knoxville. She moved to Tennessee with her husband in 1972.
She hopes her words help youth make impactful decisions in the future.
“I hope that out of a group of 100 there will be five who will remember this when hard decisions have to be made,” DuBois said. “When they know they need to choose right from wrong. When they know that the Holocaust happened and grew because of people’s indifference. It wasn’t hate only, and that silent bystanders became part of the problem.”
