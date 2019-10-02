School officials Friday were made aware of an alleged student “hit list” at Lenoir City High School that investigators believe doesn’t exist.
A male student also Friday was charged as an unruly juvenile and is going through the judicial process after he made a claim he later said wasn’t serious, Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said.
Officials believe the incidents are unrelated. White would not reveal what the student said.
“We did discover that he did say that he was kidding,” White said. “We did do a thorough investigation into his computer access as well as his phone and we determined that he did make that claim and he was charged and removed from school property. All the stuff that’s going on Facebook we’ve not been able to determine if any of that was real. We’ve done multiple interviews and no one can produce any of the information that’s been put out on Facebook.
“... What we’re doing at this point is when we’re getting phone calls from parents about that particular rumor, we’re asking them to give us names and give us information on who actually saw the list and no one can come forward with that at this time,” he added.
A post on Instagram from LCHS acknowledges the rumor and states the allegation was investigated by administration and two of the city’s school resource officers and found untrue.
The post assured families that “even though this was unsubstantiated, the safety of all students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Please know your child is safe at Lenoir City High School.”
The post also requested that if there were questions to call the school at 865-986-2072.
“We go through a standard protocol for every investigation and unfortunately these kind of threats are going to be taken very seriously because we don’t want people to be in fear, and because of the past incidents that have occurred for the last 20 years around our nation we just cannot afford to take it lightly,” White said.
“However, we’re going through basically our checklist of things that are going to give us direction on our next move as a law enforcement agency to ensure that we’ve done what needs to be done to protect the kids and make the campus safe,” he added. “So if we discover there’s a legitimate threat then we’re going to take action from the law enforcement side, which we did last week, and it’ll be up to the school to take action as far as what they do with that particular individual as far as suspension or zero tolerance. That’ll be up to the school system.”
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, would not provide specifics on either incident.
“Rumors are rampant via social media,” Barker said in an email correspondence. “We take safety of all students very seriously and when students say something, we investigate and take action immediately. We have done that in each case.”
White said the “rumor pipeline” on social media makes quelling a situation difficult.
“As social media continues to fuel the event, it makes parents very nervous and it makes the students very nervous and we just have to assure them that we’re working with the school officials, we’re working with our officers to make it the safest environment as possible,” White said. “Of course, all weekend every lead or every person that contacted myself or the 911 center coming back into our department supervision, we tried to ensure them that we are taking all the necessary steps to make sure that everybody is safe and can return to school without worry.”
Barker said the school system will follow board policy “to the T.”
“We will treat it like it was a legitimate one because we cannot take it lightly,” she said. “... We’re going to assess all applicable discipline as per our board policy.”
