Lenoir City High School culinary arts students raced against time Friday to make sure their meals were complete before recipes were judged.
The classroom cook-off was the first attempt at a plating competition.
Joslyn Johnson, LCHS culinary arts teacher, has encouraged the classroom competitions for a decade.
“I have been doing that for the past probably 10 years,” Johnson said. “I worked with Austin-East High School for 12 years, and then I worked with the Tennessee School for the Deaf, and then this job became open, and I took this one, but I have been in partnership with WBIR for a long time, and they know I come at the end of the year with my kids to publicize the program.”
First-place winners of Friday’s competition, Courtney Page and Kaylie Campbell, will appear on WBIR’s “Live at 5 at 4.”
Local judges, like Toqua Sports Bar’s manager Dave Budzynksi and Lenoir City Schools’ school nutrition supervisor Vicki Bivens, hovered around the classroom kitchen to take a critical look at how students performed under pressure.
“What inspires it is for the kids to be in competition and for them to use their skills that they have learned for the whole year on their own,” Johnson said. “How to prepare, how to use the proper temperature, sanitation skills, cooking knowledge, when foods are done and also how to do presentations of a plate — using the things that they have learned from the beginning of the class until now.”
All of the meals were poultry-based since the class had just learned how to prepare chicken.
“The reason why they are all doing chicken is they all learned how to cut up a chicken, so that was the criteria for their menu,” Johnson said. “Each one had to design a menu, and they had to use chicken, so whatever recipe they wanted to use, they could. They had to do an entree with the poultry, a vegetable and a starch so they could pick any (recipe) that they want.”
With judges watching, the atmosphere placed pressure on student chefs.
“At first, I thought it was going to be like, ‘No, that’s wrong’,” Lidia Sanchez, culinary arts student, said. “I thought I wasn’t going to have time for anything, not even to plate the food. It actually went by pretty smooth. It was good. The timing was good, too.”
Sanchez and her team made a cajun chicken pasta.
Campbell enjoyed the personal aspect of cooking a recipe that interested her group. They made cinnamon Belgian waffles with chicken.
“We got to cook our own stuff and prepare our own things that we thought of together,” Campbell said. “We didn’t make the recipes, but we followed the recipes together.”
Though the cook-off is a friendly competition, the course is a step for students to get into other culinary programs.
“They’re lifetime skills,” Johnson said. “You can take this for the rest of your life. Even to the point where if you’re applying for job in this industry and you show them that you have the safety and sanitation skills, your salary is going to be more than minimum wage. It’s going to be higher. Then, if they want to proceed and go on higher, they can do that. They can be sous chefs, assistant chefs and they can even take the Tennessee Promise Scholarship and go to Pellissippi (State Community College), Walters State (Community College), the University of Tennessee and take the two-year program for culinary arts and have certification for that career and continue on with it.”
Even if students don’t want to be in the culinary arts field, Johnson believes working in the food industry can supplement higher education.
“A lot of kids, too, they may say, ‘Well, I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life,’ but when you go to college, you have to have a job,” she said. “This would be a good way for you to get income while you’re going to be a doctor or a lawyer or in nursing school or whatever technical skills you want to be in. You’ve got to have a job, and this gives you the skills above other people just starting because you have the skills and you don’t require a lot of training, so they’re going to hire you. That’s why this course is so important. It’s a career opportunity.”
