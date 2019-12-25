Students collect for animal shelter

Dog and cat food, toys, shampoos and various animal-related items were stacked on the table in front of Highland Park Elementary School first-grade teacher Chelsea Rogers’ classroom Dec. 18, capping off a drive by students for the Loudon County Animal Shelter.
Rogers’ class usually has a gift exchange around the holidays, but students wanted to meet a need in the community.
“Just the children, the parents have been amazing about letting me know what they’re bringing and bringing stuff in,” Rogers said. “I was really shocked because I was afraid I was going to have to go and get some stuff, but they brought in a ton of stuff.”
April Kyle, animal shelter rescue and events coordinator, spoke with students about the animal shelter. She also brought coloring books and Buddy, a lab and pit bull mix who has been with the shelter since September.
Students were encouraged to come up to the front of the class and pet him.
“To be able to hear all — so many of the students, I would say at least 90 percent of them, when I asked, ‘Who do you call when you lose your dog?’ they all said animal shelter, where there’s a lot of adults in our community who don’t know what to do when they lose their pet,” Kyle said. “That’s really the main thing that we’re trying to get across in these programs is we’re here to help you, we do have an animal shelter, it’s a great place, you can help out, we can help you. Just more community involvement.”
Last week’s visit was a first at HPES, Kyle said.
But it may not be the last. Rogers said the drive could return next year and even expand.
“I just tried it out with my class this year, but we’re hoping to all of first grade do it next year,” she said. “Maybe two groups do the animal shelter and two groups maybe like the Good Samaritan Center (of Loudon County). We talked about this year but just being the first year I was seeing how it goes in ... here.”
Rogers wants students to understand kindness and that this time of year is “not about gifts but about giving back to other people.”
Kathy Winsor, HPES principal, agreed.
“It’s just the Christmas spirit. It’s just reaching out to help — we’re always looking for ways we can help with the community,” Winsor said.
“It’s a great community project that people may not think of this time of year. We do a lot of Angel Tree and a lot of giving gifts, we did that as well, but just it’s another area where we can reach out and help folks. And the kids love pets, they love animals, so that’s just a natural little help for them as well.”
