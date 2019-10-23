Storytelling event prepares for Halloween

Flaming torches lit the way from the Lenoir City Park parking lot down to what was deemed the “forgotten pond,” where hay bales beckoned attendees to sit for an evening of scary storytelling.
“Storytelling at the Forgotten Pond,” hosted by the Last Call Theatre Company, kicked off over the weekend.
Friday night’s storytelling event featured five stories, and the next events, which will occur again at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, may include some extra stories, Joshua Hartsook, Last Call Theatre member, said. Tickets are $10.
“It’s a wide variety of (stories),” Hartsook said. “Mine’s sort of history-based, but it’s a little scarier. It’s kind of something for everybody. It’s very diverse. People are telling a lot of different stories. One of the girls is doing a Celtic ghost story, and then there’s going to be one that’s kind of like a Day of the Dead story. Then, like I said, there are some that are historically based.”
Last Call Theatre Company has been in the works for nearly two years and has remained dedicated to catering to the community.
“It’s kind of a tight loop right now, but it’s growing,” Hartsook said. “Pretty much everyone is local. It’s a community-based theater. Our plays are done at the (War) Memorial Building downtown. We’ve actually done a good job using that as a theater space. The acoustics aren’t perfect, but it’s working. Our audiences have been growing, and people are really starting to come around. I think we’re putting on pretty good shows.”
The theater company has donated to the Lenoir City Boys & Girls Club as well as the ongoing splash pad project at Central Park.
The Halloween season is an opportune time for the actors to prepare visitors for the haunted holiday.
“We always like to do something for Halloween with our theater group,” Cindy Tipton, Last Call Theatre member, said. “I don’t think anybody’s ever done it before, and I believe it was Jennifer Wampler who came up with this idea. We just all jumped on board. We’ve had a few meetings about it and did a walk-through last night and it went pretty good, so we’re hoping it’ll have a good turnout and be something maybe we can do every year and start growing, get more people here as storytellers and making it bigger.”
This weekend’s storytelling also highlights the walking trail around the pond.
“That’s what we’re all about, just trying to bring people together,” Hartsook said. “It’s just something entertaining, and like I said, it’s very community focused and just kind of giving people something to do and go out and be in a group to enjoy. That’s what it’s all about is to have people enjoying something together.
“They’ve cleaned up (the pond) recently,” he added. “It’s really fun to walk around and just to highlight, just to get some attention on it, get some people over here. I think that was the main reasoning behind that. It’s cleaned up well and it’s something people don’t really go to anymore, I don’t think. Just kind of to remind people that it’s there. Also because it’s spooky. It sets up well for it. There’s kind of amphitheater feel to it with the hay bales and torches and stuff. It’s a cool area, especially at night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.