Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect two weeks after the death of Tennessee National Guardsman Jacob Dean Bishop.
Bishop, 35, Lenoir City, was found by his mother Oct. 1 “physically bound and shot multiple times,” according to an LCSO release.
LCSO took to social media Oct. 8, asking Loudon County residents to keep an eye out for a white SUV that was near Bishop’s residence on Shaw Ferry Road North days leading up to the murder.
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said Friday witnesses saw the vehicle near Bishop’s residence at the time of the murder.
“In regards to the SUV that is a vehicle of interest, we can now say that we are confident we are looking for a white, late model, GMC Yukon or a Chevrolet Tahoe,” Guider said.
The SUV is thought to be between a 2015 and 2019 model.
Witnesses and neighbors have played a key role in determining the type of vehicle that could be associated with a murder suspect.
“Based on the interviews that we had and talking to neighbors who said that they saw this particular vehicle in the area several times a week leading up to,” Guider said. “So, that’s pretty much what we went with. I know at least one witness did see that a vehicle fitting that description in the victim’s driveway one time. Adding all that up, that’s what we feel comfortable with, that that’s the vehicle that’s somehow involved.”
Investigators are still awaiting results from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.
“We haven’t heard yet what time frame we are looking at,” Guider said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to expedite that depending on their workload, of course.”
Until more results are available, LCSO investigators is working to develop leads.
“Our team continues to work around the clock and follow every lead we are given,” Guider said. “We are interviewing several people who were familiar with the victim in hopes that they may provide any information that will bring us one step closer to finding out what happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.”
Anyone with information on the case, the victim or his associates are asked to call the LCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 865-986-4823.
