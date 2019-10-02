The community showed up Friday for Steekee Elementary School’s carnival fundraiser to help improve technology.
Funds will largely be used for upgrading technology for pre-kindergarten through second grade, as well as furniture for the library.
“We spent the last several years trying to add technology in our upper grades to make sure our students in grades 3 through 5 each had a device and now our focus is on kindergarten through second grade — actually pre-k through second grade — but we’ve noticed a lot of the apps that we’re trying to run won’t run on the first generation, second generation iPads,” Donna Stapleton, SES principal, said. “So we’re just having to upgrade some of those iPads to more recent versions.”
The carnival ran 4-8 p.m. with a live auction following 8-10 p.m.
Students had their pick of inflatable games, a haunted house tour, miniature games, food and other entertainment.
Proud parents and other loved ones watched as students from Steekee, Loudon and Philadelphia elementary schools took turns singing for those in attendance. One of those parents was Stacy Wheeler, who watched daughters Alyssa Miller and Kylee Miller from PES.
“I mean the whole community definitely comes out and shows their support for the kids,” Wheeler said. “Plenty of donations, plenty of stuff for them to do. Everybody just kind of communicates and has fun.”
Families inside the gymnasium were offered a cake walk, which Stapleton said garnered big donations.
“I’m not kidding, we’ve probably collected 120 cakes from members in the community for the cake walk, so that’s always big,” Stapleton said.
The carnival typically brings in $5,000-$7,000, Stapleton said, noting expectations this year were similar.
“Quite honestly, yes, it’s nice to use it as a fundraiser so we can make sure we update technology and give students access to technology and nice facilities,” Stapleton said. “... It’s really kind of a like a homecoming. There are generations and generations of Steekee former students that come back to the carnival.”
Friday was also an opportunity for students and families to see educators in possibly a different light.
“Last year we had the dunking booth and it was just fun for kids to have the opportunity to dunk one of their teachers,” Stapleton said. “The Euro Bungee inevitably will get either me or the assistant principal and we’ll have the teachers to get up to bungee. They get to see us as people and we get to see just a different piece of students’ lives and talk to them in a non-academic setting where we can learn more about their interests.”
That’s what parent Trey Hallman believed as he watched his son, Luke Hallman, gleefully jump up and down on the Eugo Bungee.
“The kids have fun, just a chance to get out and do something together,” he said. “... It gives them the opportunity for them to see their friends outside of school, see their teachers in a different light.”
