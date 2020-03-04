STEAM night offers valuable learning

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics were on display Thursday at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School.
The school’s STEAM night offered students and parents an opportunity to experience a day full of activities that make learning fun and interactive.
STEAM night was initially set for Feb. 6, but cancelation of classes for flooding caused the annual event to be rescheduled.
“We kind of change it up each year so that families aren’t experiencing the same activities,” Brandee Hoglund, LCIMS principal, said. “We’ll have a few of the same, but we’ll have different ones as well. Some of our students will be displaying work that they have done. We’ve got our little drama group that they are going to be doing their play in the band room, and some of our band students, or actually some of our fourth- and fifth-grade students will be playing their little flutophones that they’ve done. So we’re just kind of showcasing students and having some fun STEM activities for families to experience together.”
Families made their way around rooms in LCIMS to participate in activities, from experiencing virtual reality to building and racing LEGO race cars. Families even visited the “wax museum” where LCIMS students dressed up as historical figures like Helen Keller and Jackie Robinson and shared information about the figure they represented.
Teachers are encouraged to “come up with different activities every year,” Hoglund said.
“The setup is always the same,” she said. “The parents come in, they get a STEAM brochure, and they take that to each class. Then the person, the leader of each class will sign off on it and then they get five signatures. They have to go to at least five places. … And once they do that then they, we serve dinner.”
Dinner was served at 6 p.m., and families brought their brochures to eat.
Colleges lined the LCIMS lobby for parents to look at programs offered. Hoglund was proud to partner with the University of Tennessee at Knoxville for this year’s STEAM night.
“We’re lucky to have Dr. Al Hazari ... a world-renowned, retired chemistry professor from UTK,” Hoglund said.
Hazari, who offered three shows for families, is a retired director of laboratories and lecturer in chemistry for UTK. He regularly visits schools, libraries, clubs and other similar locations.
“You have learning, learning chemistry and learning biology. What’s most important? Learning,” Hazari said. “... I include cross-curriculum in my show. It’s important for students to see how sciences, language, history and other subjects interact with each other.”
The show included experiments that involved household objects. He said it is important students see how science can be found in the real world. One experiment explored density and how liquids of differing densities interact.
“(In the density experiment) I used a milk from a carton from the school to prove to the students that I am not using anything special here, just everyday items,” he said.
STEAM night serves as the school’s biggest event for the year, Hoglund said.
“It really involves parents and siblings and everybody,” she said. “… It’s just to come and showcase. They get excited about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.