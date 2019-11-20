Loudon County Mayor Buddy “Rollen” Bradshaw, Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris and Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens attended Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission’s Nov. 12 meeting to settle on a process for the commission and its stakeholders to pay for invoices.
The stakeholders’ invitation to the meeting first came about after commission received a $45 invoice at the Oct. 15 board meeting that Bradshaw and Harris had signed for approval but Aikens had yet to do so.
Board protocol requires all three stakeholders to sign off in order for the commission to approve the invoices.
Aikens said at the meeting he did not feel inclined to sign off on invoices until city attorney Gregg Harrison was paid $5,000 for his work on the Poplar Springs Landfill.
“Here’s my issue with it,” Aikens said. “Every attorney from the former city attorney of Lenoir City and maybe even Mr. (Kevin) Stevens (solid waste board attorney) … to my knowledge, the former city of Loudon attorney, Joe Ford, has been paid by Mr. (Jones Wilson) Luna out of Nashville, and has been paid a lot, over and above their city obligations. Gregg Harrison had submitted a bill over a year ago for $5,000 for services. ... When that bill came through, I refused to sign it and I said I refused to sign any more of them until he gets paid.
“I talked to Mayor Harris and Mayor Bradshaw about it, and they agree that he should be paid just like everybody else,” he added.
A contested understanding of whether stakeholder attorneys have been paid through the board came to a head.
“My recollection, with respect to the stakeholders and their legal fees, when this first started, there was a suggestion to retain J.W. Luna back in 2013, right at the very onset of this situation,” Kevin Stevens, solid waste board attorney, said. “There was concern about J.W. Luna’s involvement going public before the stakeholders had a plan to address it, so to speak. In order to avoid certain disclosure to the public when it was premature, the attorneys at the time, the three attorneys for the stakeholders, agreed that his bill would be submitted through them for one-third a piece, which it was for some period of time.”
Stevens said Luna later began billing the county directly rather than sending bills through the three attorneys.
“To my knowledge, the individual bills for the stakeholder attorneys have not been paid through this commission to date,” Stevens said. “I think that’s something obviously between the stakeholders to discuss and arrange, but we have never gotten unanimous direction from the stakeholders to pay any bills directly for the city or county attorneys. Obviously, if we get that type of direction, we can evaluate and respond, but to date we’ve never gotten invoice directly from the stakeholder attorneys directly for their own personal service with the request of pay that was approved by all three stakeholders.”
Steve Field, solid waste board chairman, said county attorney Bob Bowman had also submitted an invoice in the past with a hefty amount of hours without detailed evidence of his work. Aikens again urged that the attorney should be paid.
“I don’t know how many hours he put in — I haven’t seen the invoice, but he put in a lot of time initially because he had many, many meetings with me, Jim Scott and former county mayor and the former Loudon city mayor at the county office,” Aikens said. “… I trust Bob wholeheartedly. If that’s what he said he did, that’s what it is.”
Confusion over the invoice payment process led to solid waste board member Larry Jameson suggesting stakeholders decide how to tackle invoices.
Harris agreed with Aikens’ views on paying Bowman and Harrison, but he said he lacked information on what he was signing in regard to other invoices.
Kelly Littleton-Brewster, solid waste board member, found a copy of Harrison’s invoice from March 26, 2018, which Bradshaw had already signed. Aikens and Harris signed the invoice at the meeting.
LCSWDC voted to approve Harrison’s invoice. Bivens abstained from voting because she said the invoice pre-dated her time on the board and she lacked further information.
Popl
Bradshaw said the county had been using inmate labor to spread lime and seed at the landfill as part of a study with the University of Tennessee’s Thomas Samples with the UT Institute of Agriculture’s Department of Plant Sciences. Clover has been sprouting at the landfill, which is part of the commission’s goal to stabilize the former landfill, Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw does not believe the county will need to outsource for future maintenance.
Jameson asked where the funding will come for the fund’s future.
“I don’t see us depleting it,” Bradshaw said. “My honest opinion is I don’t think we’ll get it all. We may have $65,000 left, but I don’t think we’ll use it all. I think we’ll have a little bit of reserve left along the way, barring a natural disaster — golly bum, the way this thing’s went, I need some wood to knock on — I just don’t think we will. Even if we use the $700 a year for more lime and more seed, we’re still only going to use around $7,000 more. I think we’ve got enough leeway there that I honestly don’t think we’ll use it all.”
Aikens said he is not opposed to a small tipping fee to put back in the fund. Field said the board itself is not able to instill a fee, but the stakeholders could be able to levy a small fee.
LCSWDC will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.