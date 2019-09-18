St. Thomas Knights offer coats

Members of the Knights of Columbus from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church want to help needy local children.
The group delivered 108 coats to the Lenoir City Schools Family Resource Center on Sept. 11 as part of Coats for Kids.
Families are provided coats throughout September when they come in to sign up for the school system’s Santa’s Helper program. If a coat is needed, it’s given and then removed from the family’s wish list.
“The opportunity to have coats early in the fall and not wait until actually late December is a win-win all the way around,” Susan Fox, Family Resource Center director, said. “One, it enables us to give the parents the opportunity to select their coats during the interview process. Two, it reduces when we look at the overall cost of sponsoring a child it typically ranges from $100 to $125, so the coats average about $35 to $40 a coat. So for our other sponsors who are adopting those children, that’s money that they can put toward other needs that are listed on their wish list.
“So it’s a full circle, it’s huge,” she added. “The fact that we get them early is phenomenal.”
The local Knights became involved six years ago after program coordinator Ray Mouse consulted with Fox about the need. The first year church members provided 50 coats.
“What we’ve recognized is that there’s a lot of needy families in the school system and they don’t have money to get books, they don’t have money to get all the things they need for school, but on the other hand they don’t always have what they need to come to school,” Mouse said. “We recognize that our contribution keeps these kids warm, it keeps them proud of what they wear and it makes them better students, just like the lunch program makes them better students. And those are our leaders of tomorrow, really, when you think about it. So anything that we can do to help them helps the community.”
More than 650 coats have been delivered to the school system over the years.
The church council budgeted about $2,500 this year for coats, which Mouse estimated was a $4,000 retail value. Coat orders are requested through the church supreme council in Connecticut, which then places the order through a vendor.
Joe Filosi, Knights member, said the local effort uses fundraisers.
“We barely touch the tip of the iceberg with what we give, because I come over each Christmas season and help them wrap the stuff and put together,” Mouse said. “It’s a contribution for us, but it’s a small drop in the bucket for this county, because this county is, as you know, not the wealthiest in Tennessee and anything that we can do as Knights to provide something to the children and to the community, it’s the least we can do. We wish that we could give them $10,000, but our fundraisers — we have to look at each of the projects that we have, the charities that we give to, and decide who gets what and the leadership council does that.”
“From more of a global perspective, the Knights of Columbus is really proud of the fact that we’ve provided over 500,000 coats to kids in need in the United States and Canada,” Filosi added.
Coats for Kids is part of a larger effort in which Knights councils across North America purchase coats at a discount that are distributed in local communities.
Monetary contributions for the program are welcome, Patrick Noone, Knights member, said. For more information, call the church at 865-986-9885.
“It’s a program that is very important to the Knights because we support children’s programs, much like other service clubs in (Tellico) Village do,” Mouse said. “That’s our role to provide that to the community and to the families and to the needy families in the community.”
