St. Thomas embraces change

Poinsettias and strings of lights lined the stage Thursday evening at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church’s fellowship hall to welcome the Advent season in a new way.
Advent XLT, which works to “exalt” Advent, brought in Catholic worship leaders Sarah Kroger and Dom Quaglia to invoke contemporary worship at the St. Thomas parish.
Though contemporary music is not uncommon, especially for Catholic youth, playing music during the Eucharistic adoration is a big change for common practices.
“In adoration, usually like in tradition, it’s pretty quiet and silent and contemplative, and we do have some silence with this,” Kroger said. “I’m a contemporary worship leader in the Catholic church, and I write songs, I lead worship at churches all over the country, and one of the things we’re passionate about doing is helping people to encounter Jesus, but some of the language we use in contemporary worship songs, I feel like a lot of Catholics in particular haven’t necessarily always thought of God in that way, as far as a personal relationship with Jesus kind of thing. A lot of the words of the songs, the goal is to help lead people to encounter with God.
“As Catholics, we believe that the Eucharist is the real presence of Jesus, so in adoration, as opposed to receive communion at mass, we spend time just adoring the Lord and being in his presence during Eucharistic adoration,” she added. “We have songs as worship and also background music to help guide people’s prayer time.”
Kevin Cooney, St. Thomas director of family and youth ministry, believes showcasing contemporary music during Eucharistic adoration could connect younger and older generations by meshing tradition and new ways to worship.
“My hope is to expose to our parish, to our parishioners, this style of worship because this is completely different for somebody that’s in his 60s and grew up Catholic — this never happened back in the day,” he said. “With the demographic of much of our parish, most of them have not been exposed to it. I want them to see that, and I’d like to see an intergenerational mix.”
At past camps, Cooney has noticed youth tend to respond well to the contemporary addition.
“My personal reason for doing this is to provide this for our kids,” he said. “Whenever they experience this type of worship in addition with going to mass, it really resonates with them. They’ve seen these artists a couple of times at different camps, and I’ve seen the impact that it’s had on our young people, particularly when it’s coupled with Eucharistic adoration. It just seems to make them maybe a little more emotionally vulnerable in a good way to being in the presence of our Lord.”
The songs, which are common among many contemporary Protestant churches or worship events, create a more personal feel to the worship setting.
“I think it’s partially the way it talks about Jesus,” Kroger said. “A lot of the language in these songs is personal relationship with God that makes God more approachable. I feel like for a lot of people, it’s easier to connect with it. It just helps people in their spiritual walk. Not to say that traditional music doesn’t do that. I’ve been blessed with traditional music as well, but I think particular contemporary music has a way of introducing a new perspective for people than what they’ve thought of it before. I think that’s why it’s been catching on a lot more.”
Kroger said contemporary worship has been a growing movement in Catholic churches across the country.
Advent XLT brought a twist to Eucharistic adoration, with Kroger softly singing as parishioners bowed when the Eucharist was brought into the fellowship hall on a monstrance.
Despite the change in typical adoration, the worship service also stuck to tradition in reminding the parish of Advent’s purpose.
“There’s no question in our society that Christmas has really, really changed in the eyes of society because it’s become a consumer-driven event,” Cooney said. “Many people lose sight of just exactly what it is that we’re celebrating. If you go back to the ‘50s even, Advent was an important aspect leading up to Christmas because Advent takes you on a whole journey of Mary and Joseph and thinking about what’s coming with Jesus being finally the Messiah born into the world.
“If Christmas has been downplayed, then Advent’s disappeared for the most part,” he added. “In churches, it hasn’t, but in the general public, it really has. By bringing our young people, some of whom maybe have not even heard of Advent, bringing the talks about Advent, which (Quaglia’s) talk is going to be geared toward that and making a big thing about we’re not singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ ... to make them stop and think about, ‘Sure, I’ve got to do my Christmas shopping, but I’ve got to get my heart ready for Jesus,’ which is what the Advent season is really about.”
