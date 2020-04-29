New Providence Baptist Church near Loudon is trying to spread a little hope at a time when so much is unknown.
Church members recently placed a box right beside the massive cross that can be seen from Interstate 75. The small box reads “Find Hope Here,” and visitors can find Bibles and children’s books to take.
“This has just been placed here during the quarantine is when it started,” Jennifer Pinkston, church member, said. “Again, just on the top we have John 3:16 and we’ve got instructions, again ... encouraging people to take a Bible and take it home with them. We’ve also got the children’s books for kids to take and we also have our church information on top if somebody would like to have somebody to pray for them or to talk with somebody about hope. We’ve got our contact information on there.”
The box can be found throughout the week. Church members refill the box when necessary, placing books in plastic bags to prevent damage from the weather.
“I think it’s just a perfect opportunity to place something in an outdoor area and where people can come by as they want to, and we’re blessed to have our cross here that people come not even knowing what they’re going to find. They just see the cross and come up here,” Pinkston said. “That is something that has been hard. I know we’ve talked as church members trying to figure out ways as all other church members have been doing with is how do you still reach people? How do you still let people know that you’re praying for them or that there’s still help available even though we can’t be personally together?”
Fellow member Carol Pickel agreed.
“It’s just another way we’re trying to offer people, who are stressed right now or worried of the uncertain times and not sure what’s going to happen, some hope,” Pickel said. “I know people are always looking for hope, but right now especially during this time of trial people are looking for a source. Something for encouragement, something for hope, and I feel like this turning God’s Word in the rocks they can take with them to remind them that there is hope. This too will pass.”
At the base of the cross visitors can also find painted rocks. The effort has been ongoing for a few years after Pickel and her family found some while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She then brought the idea back to Pinkston.
“Putting them around mainly the church, but then it grew into the women’s ministry and we encouraged women to take them to put them at different landscaping areas even at the jail where the visitors come in, even Walmart and some of the landscaping areas, not inside the stores, but just to give encouragement,” Pickel said. “Leave Bible verses, ‘Jesus loves you,’ some hope messages as well. ... Last year at Vacation Bible School we had 150 painted and the older kids we encourage them to take them home and have their parents leave them somewhere in the community within the county rather than just here at the church. The smaller kids left some here at the cross. We’ve also had several families during this time of quarantine paint rocks and leave them here because lots of people on the interstate and even in the community come here.”
What goes on the rock is up to the painter, Pickel said.
“Like this one, ‘Let your light shine. Jesus loves you’,” she said. “... During Bible school we encourage them to say something positive, something uplifting and left it up to them. Our kids they enjoy coloring and drawing and so we were trying to just leave it up to their creativity.”
Whether through a little box or a painted rock, Pinkston and Pickel believe offering people hope is important now more than ever.
“I think just the cross itself for people that know what it represents, that this is where you can come find hope, at the cross, and so by leaving the rocks and we’ve got the box here we have Bibles and we also have children’s Bible story books, so we just want them to know at the cross they can find hope and we believe hope is found in God’s Word,” Pinkston said. “... We want people to take the hope that they find here and keep it with them.”
