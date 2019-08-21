Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission received news of progress in acquiring a wheel wash and finalizing a contract at its Aug. 13 meeting.
Ben Johnston, Santek Waste Services representative, said the company has settled on a pressurized wheel wash system from MobyDick after meeting with one of its representatives in July.
At the July 9 meeting, Santek had met a standstill with finding a wheel wash system due to scheduling conflicts. Santek was finally able to meet with a technical representative to learn the ins-and-outs of the best wheel wash system for the county.
“To make a long story short, the system is going to have about 80 percent efficiency or cleanliness of taking mud and debris off the trucks,” Johnston said. “There is no such thing as a perfect system that takes 100 percent efficiency. The difference between 80, 85 and 90 percent efficiency is the amount of water you have.”
The expected time for the wheel wash system to be delivered is 22 weeks. Santek also needs to gain approval from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to complete a purchase order. The group is gathering documentation for TDEC’s approval.
“He did say the overall time and expectation of a wheel wash being delivered to Matlock Bend from the day we issued the P.O. is about 22 weeks,” Johnston said. “So it’s a lot longer than honestly we had anticipated. That P.O. is not going to be issued until we get approval from the state. The existing timeline is probably pretty accurate based on what we’ve been fed by this vendor. But again, Santek’s going to do everything in their power to expedite that process once approval is given.”
Kevin Stevens, solid waste board attorney, shared information about the contract modification inching toward finalized language.
At the July 9 meeting, Stevens planned to dig deeper to clarify how the board would resolve the wheel wash issue and how a financial assurance bond would play out under TDEC. Stevens was also concerned about the potential liability attached to the new 14 acres that will be permitted on the property but not lined or constructed. A conference call has since taken place with TDEC representatives and Evergreen, a bonding company.
“We had a what I think was a very productive conference call/meeting,” Stevens said. “… We had a really productive conversation that went through all of these issues because those were what I thought were the last remaining components of needing some clarity. Ultimately, TDEC was very comfortable with what we were proposing. With respect to the financial assurance component, they were very comfortable in stating that a performance bond could be used in lieu of the county financial assurance letter. They said they were familiar with that process, there was some required language that they need on the face of the bond, but that shouldn’t be an issue. In fact, the proposed bonding company, Evergreen, they are very familiar with TDEC, very comfortable with it.”
TDEC revealed the group would be open to accepting a performance bond rather than the board signing a financial assurance letter annually, and TDEC’s lawyer, Katherine Barnes, seemed optimistic about working with the board to answer questions.
TDEC and Stevens also discussed the closure and post-closure process and maintenance of the landfill.
“We explained to TDEC that the post-closure obligation, though it is much smaller than the closure obligation financially, was not going to be bonded under the proposed amendment with Santek,” Stevens said. “So what we said to TDEC is that we have in our current reserve funds a sufficient amount to cover post-closure care. So what TDEC said was that they would be willing to accept a letter of credit or some other similar letter from financial institution stating that these funds are reserved and on hold and being invested for the purpose of post-closure care and maintaining those funds.”
Commission will have two financial assurance mechanisms — one for closure and one for post-closure.
As for the 14 permitted acres added to the property, Stevens learned TDEC will not account liability for the acreage as long as the solid waste board sends a written assurance letter that explains commission does not intend to construct any liner or cells on the acreage in the next five years.
Stevens feels the time is right to create a final draft for the contract.
“I think we’ve got the concepts ironed out,” he said. “I think TDEC is comfortable with the concepts, and now I think we’re in a position to finalize a contract agreement for me to send you all a draft, for us to evaluate the draft and put up for consideration next meeting.”
The next solid waste board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
