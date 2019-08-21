Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Tuesday discovery of human skeletal remains along Interstate 75 near the Philadelphia exit.
Tennessee Department of Transportation workers discovered the bones, Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said.
Guider said representatives from the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center will help with the investigation. A partial skull and two femurs were the only bones found.
Preliminary evidence suggests no foul play. A release from LCSO notes the remains are believed to be from a male who was possibly a homeless transient or hitchhiker.
“Obviously, we would like to know,” Guider said. “I don’t know if there would be enough remains to determine cause of death even, but there is it looks like maybe ... a transient that had set up a little tent or a campsite there and very possible that they could have passed away just right there under natural causes.
“We don’t see anything — and again, we have very, very few bones there,” he added. “We do have a skull, a partial skull, and two femurs is all that we could find right now. There’s a lot of debris that is covering this area, too, so we’ve seen a pair of shoes there and a toboggan and what is left of possibly a tent.”
Guider believes the deceased person may have been there for a while.
“While we have evidence to believe this individual may have died from natural causes or exposure to the elements, our Criminal Investigation Division continues to carefully process the scene so that we can rule out any other possibilities,” the LCSO reads.
