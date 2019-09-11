Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol at 2:26 p.m. Monday responded to a fatal single-car wreck on Hotchkiss Valley Road just south of Happy Hollow Road.
Jerry Martin, 66, Lenoir City, was traveling north on Hotchkiss Valley Road when he drove his 2008 Ford Mustang off the right side of the roadway, hitting a fence and rocks.
“The driver was found slumped over in the passenger seat,” the report reads. “The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Martin had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the THP report.
“It appeared the subject was not wearing a seatbelt, so he was thrown around the vehicle,” LCSO Lt. Michael Watkins said. “... Our initial call stated that it appeared the car had come off I-75 onto Hotchkiss Valley. I believe that was later found out to be false.”
LCSO Deputy Charlie Huskins was the first on scene and administered CPR, Watkins said. The road was closed for investigation 2:34-4:30 p.m. Monday.
