Shell museum to change locations

The Stimpson Shell Museum, which has been anticipated since 2015, is in the process of moving to downtown Loudon.
Peter Stimpson, a Loudon physician and world-renowned shell collector, in 2017 was in the process of preparing to open the most expansive privately owned shell museum in the United States, but his plans changed due to “unforeseeable events.”
An agreement with his original location fell through, but he has since signed a two-year lease for the McGill Karnes Funeral Home location at 406 Wharf St., and is beginning the process of again loading and unloading his thousands of shells.
Stimpson and county resident Clayton Pangle share a belief the change in venue may help promote other downtown businesses.
“It’ll probably be better for the city — the downtown merchants will like it,” Stimpson said. “It’ll be good for their business.”
“Dr. Stimpson over his lifetime now has the largest privately held shell collection in the United States, right here in Loudon,” Pangle said. “There has not been a place where it’s been exhibited for the public, and it would be a strong draw and an unusual draw for a small community to host something like that. We think going forward that would help some tourism here.
“We’ve got other good, growing attractions here,” he added. “We’ve got our lakeway, we’ve got our long 30-mile walkway on the East Lakeshore, Tellico Village, we’ve got Sweetwater Valley Farms, attractions at the winery. You’ve got other things, and I think that this would be a complementary thing that would play a role in helping continually grow the tourism industry here.”
Agencies from Nashville have already shown interest in the collection.
“Probably the beauty in this thing is we don’t need a lot of community help,” Stimpson said. “It serves two purposes. One, it serves education for the school system, and the other is for tourism. Loudon County has never been in the best county in the state in terms of supporting their own businesses. They tend to go to Knoxville to shop and so forth, and that’s a little disappointing, so the beauty is we’re not depending on local citizens. We’re depending on out-of-town tourism to make the thing work. If we get it going and there’s word of mouth and there’s some advertising and the tourism people in Nashville have already been here and they said they’re going to send buses of people, so if all that works out, then there will be some tourism.”
Collecting shells piqued Stimpson’s interest as a young man when he initially planned to be a marine biologist. He began the effort in 1988 in Tahiti, and his collection has grown until he isn’t sure how many shells he owns.
Stimpson is popular in the international seashell community with seven shells named after the doctor and 3,000 world records within his collection. Stimpson has also been coined the holder of the second-largest shell in the world.
Closer to home, the University of Tennessee’s McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture hosted Stimpson’s collection twice, each time drawing crowds of 5,000 in a span of three months.
“It was very popular, and the director, last time I talked to him, said the seashell display is the most visited site on their website,” Stimpson said.
Pangle believes the same enthusiasm about the collection can be brought to Loudon.
“We want to make it where it’s not a secret so that maybe people driving down the interstate will see a sign that says, ‘Largest privately held collection of seashells in the USA here’,” Pangle said.
For now, Stimpson is working on transporting cases to the new location as well as delicately moving and labeling shells, which he anticipates will take several months.
He hopes to continue fundraising for the museum. A special wine tasting event is planned for Nov. 9. Other wine tastings for the museum have been held before, but Stimpson emphasized the exclusivity this tasting will embody.
“This time, we’re not going to do a particular region or a particular country,” he said. “I pulled the best wines, the wines that cost hundreds of dollars per bottle, and we’re going to taste those.”
Guests can buy tickets at $150 per person. A GoFundMe page for the museum can also be found online.
