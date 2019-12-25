For the past six months, Second Baptist Church members have gathered in the church’s fellowship hall once a month to give back to the community.
The last two months have been geared toward showering River Grove Health and Rehabilitation patients with small Christmas gifts.
“We do a different mission project once a month that Wednesday night,” the Rev. Rusty Buchanan, church pastor, said. “The last couple Wednesdays have been for nursing homes. ... We’re doing treat bags with oranges and apples and stuff like that. We filled out the cards last month on Mission Wednesday. Everybody here filled out a card, said, ‘Jesus loves you,’ and things like that.”
Members stuffed brown paper bags with fruit and candies to pair with the handwritten cards for a reminder to the elderly that the church was thinking of them.
Second Baptist has worked extensively with nursing homes in the area, starting with their first mission at Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lenoir City.
“We had taken lotions and soaps and stuff like that for the residents out there, and one thing led to another, and we found out the size down there grew,” Buchanan said. “A lot of times, people in nursing homes, unfortunately they don’t really have anybody. That’s sort of the last place, either they’re there for rehab or they’re there for end-of-life care. They may not have family that are close that can bring them (things), and people don’t go there, so we figure if we can take a little something, it doesn’t have to be anything major, take a treat bag and a card, tell them that we love them.”
The church believes spreading the Gospel goes beyond telling people about Jesus. Rather, the congregation takes an active approach through showing the love God has to offer.
“A lot of times people think that when you share the Gospel with somebody, that it’s going to them and saying, ‘Jesus was born, he died on the cross and he rose three days later’,” Angie Buchanan, Rusty Buchanan’s wife, said. “They think that’s kind of all there is to it, but there’s so much more to it because if you can show somebody Jesus, not just talk to them about it. A lot of times that reaches them so much quicker and deeper than just hearing your words if they can see your actions.”
This month’s mission outreach not only works as an attempt to spread God’s love, but the brown paper bags bring back a sense of nostalgia for many who grew up in small, country churches, which further connects gift recipients.
“The old country churches, they didn’t have money to buy kids toys and things like that, so the kids, and even when I was a kid, our church did this,” Angie Buchanan said. “We got a banana, an apple, a little piece of candy. For a lot of them, getting that little piece of chocolate in there, that was the only time of year they got that kind of thing. It’s not only a ‘we love you and we’re reaching out to you’ kind of thing, it’s a nostalgia kind of thing to try to bring back some more memories for them and make them feel good.”
The bond between church members grows as they make jokes and laugh while filling the bags.
“The more that we can reach out to the community, the more people can see that it’s not boring,” Angie Buchanan said. “A lot of people feel like church is just you go in, you sit down, you’re lectured, you pray and you leave. It’s so much more than that, and that’s what we’re trying to do, is reach out and say, ‘Hey, we’re out here goofing out. God doesn’t want us to sit around and not have fun and not laugh. He’s happy when we’re happy.’ So if we can laugh and have a good time, it not only makes him happy, it makes us happy and it brings us closer together as a church, being able to work together as a team and kid each other.”
