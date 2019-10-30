Schrick attends Kentucky
Riley Schrick of Lenoir City is one of 1,661 freshmen who recently started the fall semester at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences.
Ivey gets scholarship
Emily Ivey of Loudon recently received the honor of the Henry R. Duncan Scholarship Award and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation. Ivey is currently studying animal science at Iowa State University.
