Students on UT list
The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Tennessee for the summer 2019 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must have a grade-point average of 3.8-4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.65-3.79 for magna cum laude or 3.5-3.64 for cum laude. Students must also complete at least 12 credit hours.
Greenback — Amanda B. Cummings, cum laude.
Lenoir City — Nicole R. Dal Pozzo and Matthew M. Mcgarr, both magna cum laude.
Manis on dean’s list
Kaitlyn Manis of Philadelphia was recently named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the summer 2019 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a nine-hour course load over 10 weeks and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Zeller named to list
Amberlee Zeller of Lenoir City was named to the president’s list at Reinhardt University for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must have at least 12 credit hours, earn a 4.0 grade-point average and not have incompletes.
Slowey makes dean’s list
Chase Slowey of Loudon was named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College. To be eligible, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.6.
