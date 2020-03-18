Amberlee Zeller of Lenoir City was recently named to the Reinhardt University dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.5-3.99, with no grade less than a B.
The following students were recently named to the Maryville College dean’s list for the fall semester:
Lenoir City — Savannah McDonald and Kyle Preston.
Loudon — Lucas Koch and Derek Leach.
Greenback — Benjamin Blair, Charis Ramsey and Katie Schoepke.
Two graduate from Maryville College
Katie Schoepke of Greenback and Kristie Maples of Lenoir City recently graduated from Maryville College. Schoepke has a bachelor’s degree in child development and learning with teacher licensure, and Maples has a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Sophia Fisher of Lenoir City was recently named to the Benedictine College dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a full-time student must take 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.5.
