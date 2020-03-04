Ivey lands on list
Emily Ivey of Loudon was recently named to the Iowa State University dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4-point scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Little on Clemson president’s listSkyler A. Little of Greenback was recently named to the Clemson University president’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.
Jones on Mars Hill listHannah Elizabeth Jones of Lenoir City was recently named to the Mars Hill University dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 with at least 12 semester hours and no grade below a C.
Zavala on dean’s listDaniela Zavala of Loudon was recently named to the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, a student must average at least a 3.6 grade-point average.
Emerson heading to CumberlandsEmerson Tripp of Lenoir City was recently accepted to the University of the Cumberlands.
Several on Roane State president’s listThe following students were recently named to the Roane State Community College president’s list for the fall semester:
Lenoir City — Shabre Eskridge, Samantha Ezell, Dessa Finnerty, Stephanie Hood, Alysia Masters, Claire Matzek and Hannah Rolen.
Loudon — Chelsea Brown, Elizabeth Burnett, Kindra Fatih, Justin Hairston, Kevin Navarrete, Makayla Reich and Nicholas Waller.
Philadelphia — Noah Collier and Isaac Rios.
Greenback — Michael Severance.
Students on Roane State dean’s list
The following students were recently named to the Roane State Community College dean’s list for the fall semester:
Lenoir City — Kathrin Allen, Kaylee Allen, Alyssa Brannam, Hanna Cabello Velasco, Ashley Crouch, Amanda Davis, Shabre‘ Eskridge, Samantha Ezell, Dessa Finnerty, Gavin Frase, Amber Hendrix, Stephanie Hood, Brittany Jackson, Ravyn Klinstiver, Alexandra Lawhorn, Christopher Lawson, Tony Lee, Alysia Masters, Claire Matzek, Savannah Morse, Emily Niles, Gregory Perkins, Alejandra Ramirez, Ashton Rogers, Hannah Rolen, Tianna Tarpley, Cody Vineyard, Michael Vitello, Ashley Watson and Madelyn Woods.
Loudon — Lauren Ali, Tess Barnes, Dalton Bogus, Chelsea Brown, Elizabeth Burnett, Kindra Fatih, Valerie Ferguson, Justin Hairston, Bailey Hope, Hayley May, Kevin Navarrete, Makayla Reich, Estefani Saldana and Nicholas Waller.
Philadelphia — Nicholas Bettis, Noah Collier, Kinsley Gardner, Katie Mcginnis, Trisha Prater, Isaac Rios and Arlene Zavala.
Greenback — Hannah McCloud and Michael Severance.
Farr gets scholarship
Jace Farr of Lenoir City was recently offered the dean’s scholarship for high-achieving freshman for the fall semester. The dean’s scholarships are for freshmen who have a 3.8 grade-point average and 27 on the ACT or 1,260 on the SAT.
Henry on Quinnipiac list
Destiny Henry of Loudon was recently named to the Quinnipiac University dean’s list for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 and no grade lower than a C.
Several make dean’s list
The following students were recently named to the Lincoln Memorial University dean’s list for the fall semester:
Lenoir City — Haylee Foshee, Briannon King, Matthew Mcgarr and Ella Morton.
Loudon — Andrey Nikitin, Kelly Miller and Haley Vanhoose.
Philadelphia — Jessica Crabtree and Amanda Webb.
Two on Samford dean’s list
William Lyell and Abigail Williams of Lenoir City were recently named to the Samford University dean’s list for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average while attempting at least 12 credit hours.
Pair on Trevecca list
Jonathan Smith and Laney Yancey of Lenoir City were recently named to the Trevecca Nazarene University dean’s list for the fall semester. To be named, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
O’Domirok on list
Alexis O’Domirok of Lenoir City was recently named to the Tennessee Wesleyan University dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, students must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.4 and no grade lower than a C.
Byerly named to honor list
Carmen Byerly of Lenoir City was recently named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honor list for the fall semester. To be on the list, students must have at least 12 hours and a grade-point average of at least 3.2.
