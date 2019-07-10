Three make LMU list
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University for the spring 2019 semester.
To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate and have at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Lenoir City — Haylee Foshee.
Loudon — Kelly Miller and Haley Vanhoose.
Four on lists
The following students made dean’s list or president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Alabama.
To make the dean’s list students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average, while the president’s list requires a 4.0 gpa.
Dean’s list — Chloe Keck and Kasey Grizzell, both of Greenback.
President’s list — Savannah Stewart of Greenback, Chanah Carter of Loudon.
Two graduate Alabama
Two Loudon County students in May graduated from the University of Alabama.
Chanah A. Carter of Loudon received a Bachelor of Science, while Catherine LaRue Keller of Lenoir City received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Roane State honors students
The following students were named to the president’s list at Roane State Community College for the spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses, earn a 4.0 as a student in the college’s nursing program during a semester in which the required course schedule is fewer than 12 hours or earn a 4.0 grade-point average as a student in one of the college’s selective admission health sciences programs during a semester in which the required course schedule is fewer than 12 hours.
Lenoir City — Kathrin Allen, Kellie Cole, Isabell Cornett, Stephanie Hood, Ryan Jackson, Caitlyn Johnson, Maria Juarez and Caitlyn Thrasher.
Loudon — Mary Richesin and Nicholas Waller.
Zavala awarded
Daniela Zavala of Loudon was named to the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
To make the list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.