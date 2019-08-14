McCarter graduates from Bethel
Kendra McCarter of Loudon on Aug. 3 graduated from Bethel University with a Master of Science in criminal justice.
Williams on dean’s list
Abigail Williams of Lenoir City was recently announced to the Samford University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0, while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Center reunion coming
Former students, faculty and staff from the Children’s Re-Education Center, also known as Smallwood at Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga, during the years of 1967-70 are invited to a gathering at the center 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5-6.
In case of rain, the meeting will be rescheduled 1-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13. Coffee and light pastries will be provided.
Old photographs and memorabilia of the Re-Education Center are welcome. RSVP by Sept. 26. For more information, contact Kevin Wheeler at 423-698-3643 or wheeler.susie@comcast.net.
Grugin to attend SUNY
Kyleigh Grugin of Greenback has reserved a place with more than 1,500 first-year students to attend State University of New York in Oswego.
Smith, Yancey make list
Jonathan Smith and Laney Yancey, both of Lenoir City, were recently announced to the Trevecca Nazarene University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, undergraduates must attain a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours Jan. 1-June 30.
Byerly makes honor list
Carmen Byerly of Lenoir City was recently named to the honor list for the spring 2019 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
To be included on the honor list, students must have a minimum of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher out of 4.0.
