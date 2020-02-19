Schools work around days off

Schools in Loudon County and Lenoir City have been hit with a rash of days off this year caused by flooding and illness.
Both school districts took a day in December for snow. The bulk of the remaining days were missed because of torrential rains and concerns about flooding on local roads.
Loudon County has three days remaining of its 10 allotted each school year, Michael Garren, director of schools, said.
Garren said missing so many days in a cluster is a new experience. The school district also shut down Feb. 3-4 for illness.
“I don’t enjoy closing school because it not only disrupts the learning process for our students, but it also affects parents who have work obligations and have to secure child care,” Garren said in an email correspondence. “It is for that reason I try to close school as early as possible the afternoon or evening before. This way parents have ample time to make arrangements. My least favorite call to make is a delay because it upsets the day for everyone, however, depending on the timing of certain weather events that is the best call to preserve the days we have left and still provide instruction to our students, while making sure everyone arrives safely.
“... I believe the community understands we have the safety of students in mind when we close school and that we don’t close unless its necessary, therefore, I believe they have been supportive of our actions,” he added.
Lenoir City has four of its 10 days remaining, Jeanne Barker, director of schools, said.
“We will utilize those days if we have anymore illness or anymore bad weather and then after that we would have to look at an opportunity to make up the days,” she said. “So depending on when that occurs then we would have discussion. We would work with the county and make sure that we try to stay in alignment as much as possible. I think that’s best for our families. So at this point we’re not to looking at those options.”
If available days are exhausted, Barker said the district would need to look at its calendar and decide how to make up lost time.
She agreed taking so many days off is frustrating and difficult for educators, adding “it’s not ideal for anyone.”
“The teachers, the testing schedule is what it is and it’s not moving, so you’ve got to get so much taught by the time kids have to take the test,” Chip Orr, Lenoir City High School principal, said. “When you’re out for sickness or snow, flood, whatever, then you lose a day of instruction. While it’s fun at the moment, you pay the price after the fact you got to play catch up. You think about it, six instruction days that we’ve anticipated having, five this semester, and we’re on a block schedule, so five days in a semester is significant. That’s a week when you think about it — that’s a week of instruction time that we don’t have that we anticipated having.”
Orr said teachers handle the shorter schedule differently. Some adjust and spend less time in certain areas because “they know there are topics that are more important that they have to get in” for end-of- year testing.
Garren remains optimistic the missed days won’t adversely impact students.
“I believe teachers will have to be laser focused on instruction moving forward to account for the lost instructional time before testing,” he said. “However, the inclement weather days are actually accrued by attending school extra time daily, so over the course of the year, the impact isn’t as substantial. I believe our teachers do an excellent job and being the professional educators they are will provide our students with the skills they need prior to state testing.”
