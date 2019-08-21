School meal debt better

Loudon County Schools has faced a long history with meal debt, but changes this year are producing a downward trend.
The school system’s debt now rolls in at $14,000 in comparison to the 2017-18 school year’s $64,449.
Though the school district has sent home letters and called families in prior years, a database change caused the debt to be cut by more than half.
“For a very long time at the end of the school year when we would roll over our database and move kids up to the next grade and so forth, any debt that was remaining was zeroed out,” Alison May, county schools food/health supervisor, said. “That didn’t mean that that went away. It just meant that it was no longer sitting on the student’s account.
“We stopped doing that the ‘17-’18 school year, and we did a rollover for that upcoming school year,” she added. “We did not zero out the debt, so I think some families are starting to realize that eventually you do have to pay that debt.”
Many families have paid off the balance owed.
“They continue to collect through the summer,” Michael Garren, Loudon County interim director of schools, said. “It’s not just through the school year now. Some families are paying in the summer that weren’t able to pay into the school year or they got caught up in the busyness of life and that’s a little more on their mind and they get something with all the other stuff coming from the schools.”
Debt is now similar to years prior to 2016. Schools have continued to follow standard protocol with letters, phone calls and in-person reminders.
“We obviously send some letters home, probably not the most effective method, but we do that very early on when the student incurs debt,” May said. “We move on to phone calls. I know administrators reach out and make a lot of personal contact with families, whether they’re coming through the car line or coming in to pick up their students. We do automated calls, personal calling. We do offer online payments. I think the more we can make sure parents understand that’s available to them, I think that will help as well.”
Regardless of the amount of debt students owe, schools will always provide breakfast and lunch.
“We have a very generous charge policy in that we allow students to eat breakfast and lunch no matter what they owe, which I think is very good for students,” May said. “It’s the student-focused thing to do. Of course, that leaves the administration and schools, cafeteria managers, myself, all trying to collect debt, and we use different methods for that.”
District representatives are also understanding when it comes to families who may be unable to pay.
“We try to give them the support they need if they need support, and then if they don’t need support, then we’ll obviously try to look at that,” Garren said.
Garren believes school-to-home communication is the best pathway to eliminate the remaining $14,000 in debt.
“I think those have been the most effective so far,” he said. “Other than not letting kids charge, which we’re not going to do because we want all of our kids to eat when they’re at school, that’s probably the limit to what we can do at this point.”
May suggested parents create an account on the school’s payment processor to keep track of funds as well as what their children are eating at school.
“Something I encourage every parent whose child eats in the cafeteria to do is to set up an account on My Payments Plus, which is our online payment processor,” she said. “There is a convenience fee to make a payment online, but there is no fee to have an account, which will allow you to monitor your student’s amount of money that they have in their account. When they’re eating, what they’re eating, are they eating lunch, are they just getting a milk. That’s a great way for parents, and you can set up reminders in there as well.”
