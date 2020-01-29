Santek working toward changes

Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission is applying pressure on Santek Waste Services for immediate improvements regarding Matlock Bend Landfill and surrounding roads.
“The solid waste commission has been fussing at Santek for years, probably decades, for trucks coming out of the landfill, tracking mud onto Highway 72 and all the problems it creates,” Steve Field, commission chairman, said. “Just ahead of our last meeting, the weekend before, there was a bunch of rain ... on that Saturday before our last meeting, apparently, there was a lot of mud left on the road, and one of the solid waste commissioners who lives in that area, Larry Jameson, was just appalled at the situation ... and Kelly Littleton-Brewster went out there to look at the situation and was appalled.”
The commission recently delivered a 45-day ultimatum for Santek to improve the wheel wash system due to numerous complaints of road debris along Highway 72 in Loudon. The board suggested a lawsuit could be filed against Santek if conditions were not met.
“The board put Santek on notice with a letter indicating that they had not been in compliance with their contractual obligations to ensure that the trucks coming out of the landfill were essentially clean,” Field said.
Field said Santek has “really taken the letter from the board to heart” and “implemented a whole raft of changes” at Matlock Bend in hopes of ensuring trucks do not track mud onto Highway 72.
“Santek is working diligently to better align with the Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission, the stakeholders and constituents of Loudon County,” Ben Johnston, Santek vice president of corporate business development, said in an email correspondence.
Santek altered the major dumping site location and added two more pressure washers to reduce the amount of mud on wheels.
“They’ve changed the area where the trucks tip their garbage, and they’re now placing a lot more rock so that the trucks aren’t getting their wheels as muddy at the tipping area,” Field said. “They have also, I think, cleaned up the gravel at the wheel wash station and the landfill tipping area so that, again, trucks aren’t bringing out more stuff. After the wheel wash station, they have established two pressure washers, guys running pressure washers to pressure wash the trucks after they come out of the wheel wash to ensure that any mud that might be leftover at the wheel wash is taken off by the pressure washers. Before, they had a single pressure washer that they would use periodically.”
Field met with Santek representatives Friday afternoon for further discussions about fulfilling their obligations and analyzing progress made.
“I think Santek recognized they had to do better — they had to,” he said. “They went through the whole list of things in terms of the operational changes, they’re bringing in some personnel from some of their other sites to provide an extra set of eyes and maybe make some suggestions to how they’re operating at the landfill, again, to make sure they’re in compliance. Again, I think Santek has taken a lot of measures to address the situation.”
Johnston said Santek will take measurements to ensure consistency with the new procedures.
“Santek has implemented additional procedures to the landfill operations and is committed to monitoring and modifying these procedures to ensure we are operating effectively and to the best of our ability,” he said.
Field hopes Santek will continue the effort but noted the commission could take action again if more issues arise.
“Santek is obligated to make an effort to address the issue, I think they’ve done it at this point — the question’s going to really be, ‘Can they sustain what they seemed to have implemented?’” he said. “If they’re not, then we’ll have to go back and talk to them and see what we can do to encourage them to do the right thing. Santek definitely got the message that whatever they were doing was not adequate, and they recognized that.”
