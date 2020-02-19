Matlock Bend Landfill operator Santek Waste Services has started implementing changes toward fixing an ongoing issue with mud being tracked onto Highway 72.
During a Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission meeting Feb. 11, Santek representative Ben Johnston asked the board to withdraw a notice of default.
Santek “took the notice of default very seriously,” Kevin Stevens, solid waste board attorney, said.
Plans are for Santek to increase communication with the board through weekly operating reports sent to Stevens and solid waste board chairman Steven Field. Santek is also enforcing a “zero-tolerance policy” for landfill users who fail to use the wheel wash system as directed.
“Justin (Gibbons, Santek representative) and his crew stripped every road in the landfill,” Johnston said. “We went through and incorporated various layers of new rock. Starting from a very large stone, working up to a small stone to ensure that the 14 inches of rain that we’ve had since Jan. 1, these roads can withstand that.”
Additional employees have been assigned to the wheel wash with more pressure washers “until the new pressurized wheel wash system is installed.”
Another employee’s sole responsibility will be to “monitor and maintain the Highway 72 access road,” including sweeping and washing the road.
“We implemented and initiated the use of a new street sweeper,” Johnston said. “This is a self-contained unit that is equipped with a vacuum. Previously, we were using a self-contained unit without a vacuum. ... Now debris is being swept under the vehicle and vacuumed into the rear of the vehicle.”
Warning lights and signs have been added to the vehicles and roads to give drivers notice of work ahead.
“We have implemented an additional policy and procedure on wet weather,” Johnston said. “... We have started stockpiling additional rock and gravel that we are really distributing almost daily, but specifically when there is wet weather and the roads, shall they deteriorate, we have the resources to take care of it right then and there.”
Santek provided solid waste board members with a copy of the purchase order of a $94,110 pressurized wheel wash system from MobyDick, which will take 18-22 weeks to be manufactured and installed at the landfill.
These steps are “not the sole solution, they need to maintain the same operational standard, but it is a step in the right direction,” Stevens said.
While Field acknowledged the steps Santek is taking, he is “not inclined to sign something like this (withdraw of default) just yet.”
“I would tend to agree (with Field),” Stevens said. “This is not a short-term fix but a long-term procedure that needs to remain in place, and we need to see that long-term improvement.”
In unrelated news, board members voted to make Field chairman, John Watkins vice chair and Larry Jameson secretary of the commission. All votes passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.