Upon opening the doors to St. Nektarios Russian Orthodox Church near Interstate 40 in north Loudon County, visitors are met with walls covered in endless Byzantine art-style icons highlighted by candles’ warm glow.
The soft a capella harmony of church members’ voices sets an airy mood as attendees lean down to kiss icons and cross themselves.
As the bell is rung to indicate the start of the service, members face a wall of icons depicting Jesus and his apostles. Liturgical texts are read, members sing in response and incense is diffused throughout the sanctuary.
For many, weekly services at the church provide an experience they are unable to find in communities typically miles from Lenoir City.
Jessica Ia Erickson, a member of St. Nektarios, makes an hour trek from the Oneida area to attend the Divine Liturgy sermons on Sunday morning.
“It’s very similar from where I come from, my background,” Erickson said. “Because the people here are very humble, very harmony. It’s just like when I go back home.”
Erickson is originally from Tawian, and the church reminds her of home as the nation is the setting for many Russian Orthodox churches. Erickson and her husband have made an effort to attend every Sunday service since they became members of St. Nektarios in 2003. Sometimes, they’ll even attend vespers, or evening prayers, on Saturday evening.
Many of the church’s practices resonate with Erickson and the Chinese culture in which she was immersed in her youth. The constant string of singing throughout the service, the incense and the icons remind Erickson of the churches she visited in Taiwan.
“The background for my culture, I’m Chinese,” she said. “We always had to sing about people passing away. You had to remember them. This church is very important, so you always had to sing about your people. My mom passed away, and we had a special candle over there. The incense — the incense in my culture in China, we do a lot of incense, too. You smell that, you can feel it in your body, and that’s wonderful. That makes me feel so pleased.”
In Taiwanese temples, they also presented a host of icons that mirrored the Byzantine-style depictions that hang upon the walls of St. Nektarios.
“This is very important for me,” Erickson said. “We had a lot of pictures in the temple. That’s why it’s kind of similar.”
Others, like youth member David Segrest, have a shorter commute and find solace in the church’s vespers and familiar “trapeza,” or meal, served after Sunday’s divine liturgy service.
“It’s usually about an hour and a half, and recently, we’ve had pizza,” Segrest said.
Erickson’s case is one of many, the Rev. Job Watts said. St. Nektarios, which was founded alongside U.S. Highway 321 a decade ago, has attracted a diverse group of attendees.
“In our congregation, we have people come and go in the sense that we have people that live in Chattanooga, we have people that live in Dalton,” Watts said. “We have people that live toward closer to Nashville. ... We have some people that live as far away as Kentucky. You come on a Saturday night, and the group of people that are here this Saturday may be a completely different group than the people who are here next Saturday, which may be a different group the Saturday after that. Because everybody lives so far away, they can kind of come when they can come.”
Only one member is a Lenoir City resident, Watts said. The Lenoir City location seemed to be a convenient location between Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Maryville.
Like Erickson, not all members are of Russian descent. Rather, the Russian backdrop for the church stems from the Eastern Orthodoxy brought to the United States in the 16th century since many Russian Orthodox Church members lived in Alaska. After migrating to California, the church began to spread. In the 18th and 19th centuries, immigrants from New York, who dispersed to work in factories and mines, brought the Russian Orthodox Church with them and established churches where they settled.
“Our parish is mixed,” Watts said. “Mostly American, American-born people, but we have not quite half, but close to half is Russians and Ukrainians. We also have Serbians and we have Bulgarians. So they’re all Slavs, a Slavic background. Aside from that, we have folks that are not really Americans or Slavs. We have Brazilians, we have Peruvians, we have Mexicans, we have Guatemalans, we have Chinese. A lady that was here, she’s from London. The gentleman that just walked out, he’s German.
“When we say ‘Russian,’ we’re not meaning specifically that everybody here is ethnically Russian,” he added. “What it means is is that we are of the same orthodox church of Russia. Even that, that’s not an ethnical term. It’d be like, you know in the South, you know about Southern Baptists. Do you have to be a Southerner to be a Southern Baptist? Well, no. It’s the same thing. It’s just saying it’s a geographical location of maybe our hierarchy, our bishops, and that’s kind of what we mean.”
Because of the church’s diverse parish, Watts welcomes those who are interested to attend with an open mind.
“If you come, you have to sort of lay your knowledge and expectations about those places, you have to kind of have put those places aside,” Watts said. “If people would come with a fresh mind, a blank slate — it doesn’t mean that they have to give up their opinions or their views or their theological positions, but if they’re sort of wanting to know about orthodoxy, you sort of have to know we’re not going to fit in that box. We’re not Baptists, but we’re not Roman Catholics.”
St. Nektarios Russian Orthodox Church also hosts a food pantry 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every third Saturday that the public is welcome to visit.
