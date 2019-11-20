Run LoCo two weeks away

The second annual Run LoCo marathon and half-marathon is mere weeks away and coordinators are hoping for a big turnout.
Run LoCo, which benefits the Loudon County Education Foundation, is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 beginning at The Venue at Lenoir City and ending in downtown Loudon. This year’s route is flipped from the inaugural race, which coordinators hope will lessen the impact on U.S. Highway 321 traffic.
“They actually approached us, the Lenoir City Police Department came to us and suggested that we consider flipping it because when the runners were headed toward The Venue they crossed (Highway) 321 right there at the (Loudon County) Visitors Bureau and that was a really busy intersection, and when you have the runners spread out coming into the finish that means that intersection is affected all day long. So that’s a six-hour kind of hot point,” Michele Lewis, LCEF executive director, said.
Lewis hopes the change will work well.
“Downtown Loudon is such a quaint area and lends itself to a nice kind of village atmosphere for the finish that we thought it would be a great idea,” she said. “... All in all I think everybody’s been really pleased about the new direction. That does not necessarily mean it will be that way every year for the future. It gives us an opportunity to change it up for the runners, and it doesn’t affect the certification on the race.”
Drivers can expect to see flashing signs this week provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation showing where certain roads will be closed.
“It’s the northbound lane of Highway 11 that will be closed,” Lewis said. “The race starts at 8 (a.m.) and so pretty much all the lane closures will begin at that point, and ... TDOT’s giving us eight flashing signs and those will go up Nov. 22. ... Those will tell specific areas that are going to be closed and so that’ll help some. Obviously, we have a lot of industry that has a lot of semis that are kind of involved and so we give them heads up, too. Northbound from (Highway) 321 to Atlanta (Avenue) in downtown Loudon will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 (p.m.).”
“But they will roll up,” Rachel Baker, Visit Loudon County executive director and Run LoCo race coordinator, added. “So as the last runner passes X point the course rolls up behind them, so they will absolutely get it open as soon as possible.”
Road closures include Highway 11 northbound from Highway 321 to Atlanta Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cotton Mill Road from 7:30-8:30 a.m., Adesa Boulevard to Cotton Mill Road to Highway 321 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Old Highway 95 from Town Creek Boulevard to Hotchkiss Valley Road from 8-11 a.m. In addition, Poplar Street to Atlanta Avenue and both sides of Grove Street from the Historic Loudon Theatre to Steekee Road will be down 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Baker said race representatives are working with law enforcement to ensure pathways are safe.
Runners lagging behind will be picked up, Lewis said.
“So the longest someone could take is a 14-minute mile,” Lewis said. “So if you know the route and you look at it and you say, ‘OK, if the runner leaves The Venue 14 minutes from now this is where they’ll be,’ so that kind of gives you an idea.”
A 5K in downtown Loudon and a fun run at Legion Park will also be offered the same day.
Celebrations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. for the 5K, 11:30 a.m. for the half-marathon and 12:30 p.m. for the marathon at the Historic Loudon Theatre. A beer garden will be available. Loudon County Chamber of Commerce will also provide post-race physical therapy.
If the world record is broken for a male at 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds or female at 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds, that person would receive a free vehicle thanks to Lenoir City Ford.
Visitors along the routes are encouraged to cheer on participants.
“We absolutely encourage businesses, residences along the route, people that aren’t along the route to come to the route to bring signs that say, ‘You did this for a banana’ or whatever funny little anecdotes they have,” Baker said. “There are still spots available for runners and volunteers.”
With Run LoCo in its second year, Lewis hopes for a broader attraction regionally.
So far that is happening, Baker said. Participants have signed up from Alabama, Kentucky and Illinois.
Hopes are to hit 500 participants this year, Lewis said.
“We were actually looking at our attendance last night and how it kind of came at last year and we’ve picked up the majority of our runners between Nov. 11 last year and the end, so we’re still looking at quite a few,” she said. “We’re almost at 200 right now, so I feel that we still have a good potential to get to where we want to be. We may be a little under 500. ... The smallest number signed up right now for the full, the medium number is the half and we will probably end up with most 5Ks.”
For more information, visit www.runloco.net.
“It’s a big effort and it takes a lot, and we’ve got so many people that are involved, but we have room for more,” Lewis said. “There’s still time to sign up. If people are interested in running, volunteering, just let us know.”
