The second annual Run LoCo marathon, half-marathon and 5K went off without a hitch Saturday.
Although the race brought fewer participants than last year, there more incentives, Rachel Baker, Loudon County Visitors Bureau executive director, said.
“We had 140 in the full and half-marathons and 105 in the 5K,” Baker said. “It was a little bit less, but we think we’ve got a great group, so we’re really encouraged. Of course, with the ‘Break the World Marathon Record, Win a Ford,’ that was a neat opportunity to offer the runners today, too.”
Saturday’s race drew runners wishing to achieve personal goals, whether through breaking personal records or adding the race to a long list of others completed.
“I met a couple of people at registration yesterday, a gentleman that was running his 75th half-marathon, just trying to add to his list,” Baker said. “Also, there was a lady that drove down from Washington, D.C. She’s trying to run a marathon on all 50 states, and Tennessee was on her list, so she came in just for us.”
Runners came from Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia and even Brazil.
Elijah Lanagan, 19, Maryville, was Run LoCo’s marathon winner and crossed the finish line at 3 hours, 10 minutes.
Andrew Jenkins, Lenoir City High School senior, prepared for the marathon months in advance.
Though Jenkins runs track and cross country at LCHS, he knew after-school practices wouldn’t compare to what his first marathon would entail.
“I’ve been running track for three years, and this is my first year running cross country,” Jenkins said. “After practice, and if I didn’t have work, I would run as much as I can, normally from my house to the park, and then run the park and run back, which was like eight or 10 miles, something like that. It was rough.
“Other times, I would put my jacket on — it’s a weighted jacket, like 30 or 40 pounds — and make it tight to wear it’s comfortable, and I’d run five to seven miles, which sucked, but it was fun,” he added. “It’s weird to say, but there’s pain in pleasure.”
Jenkins finished strong in his category, completing the marathon in 4 hours, 45 minutes.
Kacy Weigle, who ran her fourth marathon Saturday, crossed the finish line in downtown Loudon with a personal best and cheers from Run LoCo volunteers. Despite completing other marathons, Weigle found Run LoCo challenging.
“It was pretty hard,” she said. “This is the most challenging one as far as elevation gain. ... It’s just amazing to be here in my hometown and have support at the end and just be able to support education.”
Weigle completed the marathon in 4 hours, 16 minutes.
While runners pushed themselves up the county’s rolling hills, efforts went deeper than achieving personal goals.
“This is our second year for the events, and as all nonprofits search for that signature event that raises significant funds, special events can be a very expensive and time-consuming way to raise money,” Michele Lewis, Loudon County Education Foundation executive director, said. “You’re always looking for that event that fits that niche where you get a lot of participants and sponsors. We really feel that Run LoCo has that ability.”
Run LoCo last year raised $15,000. A final figure for this year could not be determined by News-Herald presstime, but Lewis expects it to top last year.
Money raised helps Lenoir City and Loudon County teachers write grants for classroom needs, and helps LCEF pay for special programs, like the Imagination Library, which costs $24,000 a year.
Lewis said one teacher had written a grant to create an “escape room” where at the end of a unit, students use the mathematical formulas they learned during the unit to “break out” of the room.
“The teachers are the ones that have the great ideas,” Lewis said. “They’re the ones that know what their students can benefit from.”
Though the race’s core mission is to benefit education, allowing runners to traverse the county adds to the experience.
“Just showing off what we have in Loudon County, it brings people back,” Lewis said. “One young man that has family here, and that’s what brought him here to run, said that he just hadn’t really seen Loudon County. Running through it and seeing all the different things we had to offer, all the different opportunities, he absolutely plans on coming back and bringing his family with him to vacation here.
“All of the things Run LoCo can bring to Loudon County is so much more than just raising money for education,” she added.
