The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Loudon hosted a community-wide Ribfest on Saturday that raised money for Loudon County Habitat for Humanity.
Ribfest, formerly known as Ribfest 4 Homes, started in 2009 and ran through 2015, when Diane Van Koughnett said members were “worn out and didn’t have the manpower.”
“This has really developed out of the community building exercise, and so the money really depends on this is a one-shot deal for us,” David Baumgardner, Ribfest coordinator, said.
“We’re not a commercial enterprise. We can’t just buy a whole bunch of ribs and sell the next week. So it’s a balancing between how many you can cook and how many you can sell.”
Baumgardner and Van Koughnett believe the break re-energized the church.
“Ticket sales have never been this high,” Van Koughnett said.
The community responded, with 375 tickets sold in advance. Baumgardner on Monday said more than 420 tickets were sold and estimated more than 650 people were on site.
“I think it’s special for the church and I think it’s special for the community,” he said.
“The community started hearing about it. We started getting calls, ‘Hey, when is this going to take place?’ In other words, Loudon County and the surrounding areas they know it, so they got excited about it and the teams got excited about it. They like coming here. We don’t award big prizes but they like the atmosphere, they like the fact proceeds go to Habitat, they like the way we run it.”
Of the 17 teams in the competition, most were from East Tennessee, but one each came from Kentucky and Georgia. Some teams also participated in a competition for sausage and chicken wings.
Visitors walked the church property looking at items for sale by crafters.
Booths were set by local organizations, including Habitat, United Way of Loudon County, Kids First Child Advocacy Center of the Ninth Judicial District, Loudon Lions Club and Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Live musical entertainment was also provided.
Funds raised will likely go to Habitat’s housing repair program, Tony Gibbons, local Habitat executive director, said.
“It’s another wonderful partnership that we have with the Church of the Resurrection and they do this so they can fund the mission work here in Loudon County,” he said.
“Now traditionally they have done it so that they would build up to a partial sponsorship on the house. This first year they’re saying that they want to raise the funds so that it can either help with a house in a small way or help with the housing repair program that I’ve mentioned before.”
Although unsure what the future will hold for Ribfest, Van Koughnett believes the church could look at offering the popular event again next year.
“I had heard from people in the community from different places I’ve been, ‘Oh good, we’re so glad Ribfest is back. We really missed it,’ and they obviously had really missed it because they’re going to sell out what few tickets we have left up there real fast,” she said. “... We’re not trying to evangelize today. We just want them to come and say, ‘Oh, that Resurrection church is doing good things over there that everybody in the community can enjoy’.”
