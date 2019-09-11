Greenback’s “Tabernacle Shed” was filled with music, praise and a desire to connect Sunday evening for the 146th non-denominational revival.
People lugged lawn chairs or took their seats at pews as a bluegrass band played hymns to set the mood for the first night of a revival that would span for five weeknights at the National Campground.
For many, the annual revival has been an integral part in strengthening not only their faith, but their ancestors’ faiths as well. The revival has roots in the post-antebellum time period.
“It started right after the Civil War, and this area was devastated,” Jimmy Guider, event chairman, said. “It was devastated. So the leaders, they got together, got to talking, and they wanted to find some way to bring the community back together. There were Norths and Souths right here — split. So they decided on that. In 1873, they had a meeting to pick out an area for a tent, and they picked this out, and then in (18)74, they built this tabernacle.”
Another driving trait that remains more than 100 years later is the event’s non-denominational nature.
“Denominations are created by man, so we emphasize more and more the spiritual aspect,” Guider said. “We want them to come together, forget about the divisions and love the brothers, Baptists, Methodists — it’s all just the same. One unit in the spirit.”
Guider has worked in various churches and has come to the conclusion that “we can worship together.”
The preacher lineup for the weeknights ranged from a diversity of denominations. Five pastors shared a message. On Sunday, the Rev. Scott Knight, pastor of Friends Meeting of Ballplay, kicked off services.
Despite the nearly 150 years of revival meetings, the annual services cling to the vision of correcting sin and bringing those who have strayed from their faith back to God.
“I would hope that there would be people come here and leave their problems,” Guider said. “They don’t have a problem that God can’t fix. Just open up, and let the Lord bless them. I’ve seen this full of people at the altar years ago, but they don’t respond like they used to. I don’t know what it is, but I hope they get blessed in the spirit, hear some good singing and catch up on some good preaching.”
Knight’s message, which focused on straying from God, showcased revival as a way listeners can feel blessed and help turn their lives around.
“I know the history of this place,” he said. “I’m a historian as well, and I know what this place stands for, and I know that it’s a sacred place. It’s been dedicated for a sacred purpose. As I think about that tonight, I cannot help but think about all the people who have been here, who have influenced my life over these many years, and there are those of you here tonight that know what I’m talking about because God has touched you through some of those same people. It’s prayer tonight that as we worship together, and not just celebrate a tradition, we will come together to understand just how to carry from this place what we have experienced and what we have learned. Because, you see, a preacher’s sermon doesn’t mean anything unless the congregation takes it and does something with it.”
The final revival meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, contact Guider at 865-856-3410.
