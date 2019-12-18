Stockton Valley Road residents for nearly an hour voiced concerns about debris on the road during the Dec. 10 Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission meeting.
Residents shared their personal experiences with road debris as a result of trucks failing to go through the Matlock Bend Landfill wheel wash.
Matt Chapman, who has property and family near the landfill, said the debris has been a consistent issue for nearly a decade.
“We travel that road daily, multiple times a day,” Chapman said. “Really, the cut-and-dry of it comes down to I’m a utility contractor, and I work in the road all the time. We dig up the road constantly. There’s no city, no county, no (Tennessee Department of Transportation), (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) that’s going to allow you to track that sort of debris onto the road. I’ve replaced windshields, I’ve spent money on countless chips, dings, so forth and so on.
“I understand a little bit of debris,” he added. “I understand when it rains, it may get muddy. The resolution, I’ve been going that way for the last eight, nine, 10 years of my life. It continues to get worse. There’s got to be a resolution, whether it’s money being spent on Santek’s side. Why do we pay a street sweeper here in the city of Loudon to follow behind the horses during the parade? They clean up sufficiently. I feel like that should be done as well. If you can’t clean the mess up, then at some point, somebody’s got to take the rights to do it and do it right. It’s unacceptable ... I’d like to know who’s going to pay the detail bills that I’m spending.”
TDEC provides the solid waste board a monthly report card of the landfill, and TDEC has never reported Santek has been in violation of contaminants or debris on the road, Steve Field, solid waste board chairman, said.
“We’ve been fussing at Santek for decades, and at some level, the soil or the material that we have at the landfill is a real fine grain clay, as you folks know, and it’s a good thing for a landfill in many regards because it helps keep stuff in the landfill rather than allow it to percolate in the groundwater, but at the same token, it’s really sticky, and when it gets on the truck tires, it gets trucked out into the road, and that’s a problem,” Field said. “I think the more we recognize that and try to work with Santek to address the issue … I go back to TDEC who is responsible for regulating landfills and what the operators do. When the inspectors come out and look at the landfill, in their mind, it’s OK. … We’ve never had any of the TDEC inspectors write Santek up for some kind of violation, either for the mud on the road or trucks leaving the landfill.”
Though TDEC has cleared Santek’s wheel wash process, Loudon City Councilman Tim Brewster said the solid waste board has the ability to cut ties with Santek in reference to the debris issue based on the contract with Santek.
“I don’t think we need to put the monkey on TDEC’s back,” Brewster said. “You’re in direct violation of the current contract, so why not put some bite into the current contract and enforce it or close them down. You’ve got the authority to close it down. It’s a shame that people have to come every four or five months to try to get something issued that it’s your responsibility to take care of.”
Loudon City Council took a stand at its Nov. 18 meeting to deny further contract modifications with Santek until a new wheel wash is implemented because the mud and road debris violates city code.
“That system that you have now, it’s not working,” Tammi Bivens, solid waste board board member and Loudon councilwoman, said. “It’s not been working. It’s your job to do that, to make it work. … (Santek is) in violation of city code.”
Board member Kelly Littleton-Brewster said she worries someone will eventually face injury as many windshields have been broken from rock and mud falling from the trucks onto cars traveling behind them.
Board member Larry Jameson said at the Nov. 12 solid waste meeting that his wife’s windshield had been broken from debris.
“Someone’s going to have a windshield cracked, and they’re going to be scared and go off the side of the road,” Littleton-Brewster said. “I think it has come to the point where we don’t need to be tiptoeing around the issue anymore. We need to take stands and say, ‘Hey, let’s get this thing fixed, and let’s get it fixed now’.”
Santek had been eyeing a new pressurized wheel wash from MobyDick, but the estimated cost of $250,000-$350,000 has kept the company from purchasing the device.
Ben Johnston, Santek representative, estimated it would take 22 weeks to have the new pressurized wheel wash system delivered and implemented.
Santek implemented stricter rules to require trucks to use the wheel wash since the Nov. 12 meeting, and a full-time position was created two weeks prior to the Dec. 10 meeting to enforce wheel wash use.
“Since the last meeting, understanding these concerns, Santek has taken a pretty aggressive approach to try and get this under control,” Johnston said. “We have a guy who sits at that wheel wash now nine hours a day, from gate open to gate close. He is directing people to go through the wheel wash. It doesn’t matter if it’s a third-party hauler, a stakeholder truck, a customer, whoever. ... They’re going through that wheel wash. We’re doing everything but standing in front of the truck to make everyone go through it.”
Some trucks have refused to go through the wheel wash. Johnston said a Loudon and Lenoir City truck have also refused to go through the wheel wash.
“Without having a physical altercation, we can’t physically hold them there,” he said. “If they do not drive through the wheel wash and drive down to the scales, we’re asking them to turn around. When it gets real aggressive and confrontational at that point, we’ve instructed our people, ‘Hey, this is not worth some sort of altercation.’ I don’t want to see the safety of our employees jeopardized. I don’t want to see the safety of our customers jeopardized, so at that point, we have to make a judgment call to allow that person to go or try and coach them back through.”
Santek is now taking license plate numbers and contacting appropriate cities or companies to report when trucks fail to go through the wheel wash.
The solid waste board believes the MobyDick wheel wash would solve the current debris issues.
Littleton-Brewster and board member Bruce Hamilton motioned and seconded, respectively, to create an addendum to the contract that require both the solid waste board and Santek to pay half for the wheel wash in order to kickstart the process to buy the device. The addendum includes reimbursement from Santek. The vote passed 5-0.
Johnston said he will have to bring the proposition to Santek.
”I think it’s a large capital investment that is being requested that we make with no guarantee of an extension,” he said. “It’s a new option. We’ve never discussed that internally.”
