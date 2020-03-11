With approval from Lenoir City Council, more residential growth could be coming to Creekwood Park Boulevard.
Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading to rezone 18.97 acres from C-3 Highway Commercial District to R-2 Medium Density Residential District.
Councilmen James Brandon and Jim Shields motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote 5-0. Councilman Bobby Johnson Sr., was absent.
The vote helps pave the way for developer Universal Development & Construction to construct a 212-unit apartment complex.
“They’re trying to expedite,” Beth Collins, city planner, said. “So they’re trying to get the site plan ready so that it could be on next month’s planning commission agenda. Now the rezoning won’t be through by then but we could approve the site plan subject to the rezoning going through like the next week or something so that it doesn’t hold them up another month. Since we don’t see any opposition, I don’t see any reason that the rezoning wouldn’t go through. Once the site plan is approved, of course, they’ll be submitting for their engineer drawings, water and sewer lines and all of that.”
Collins said UDC was looking to break ground by the end of the year. The development could be called The Villas at Lenoir City.
“It was one- and two-story units and I do remember in the concept plans there were amenities such as a pool, a clubhouse, a playground and a dog park,” Collins said.
The apartment complex could be a good sign for the area, she said.
“It’s really good progress to see something over there like that, and if you have residential over there and stuff, that will bring in more things as far as food, shopping, things of that nature,” she said. “It’s a good fit. You wouldn’t want a single-family subdivision right there, but an apartment complex is a great fit right there, especially for people that are commuting to work or something it’s a great location. We just feel like it was a really good fit right there and hopefully will draw more interest and development.”
Amber Scott, city administrator, agreed.
“I think whenever you see new development occurring in that development, it creates more interest, it piques more interest of others that might want to locate there, so that’s what I’m most excited about,” she said.
