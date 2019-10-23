Remembering all the victims

A small group huddled last week in Lenoir City Park, candles in hand, to remember and honor victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“I think it’s important to acknowledge it’s an issue so that we can work together as a community to support victims, survivors, and then also to hold the batterers accountable,” Maggie McNally, YWCA senior director of programs, said. “I think if we don’t acknowledge that it’s a problem then it just continues to happen and there’s not that accountability where we say, ‘We’re not going to tolerate this. This needs to stop. We’re going to protect people in our community and hold batterers accountable for abuse.’ I think that’s why it’s so important.”
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported in 2017 there were 77,846 offenses flagged as domestic. Of that figure, 52,118 were reported as simple assault. Females were three times more likely to be victimized than males. Domestic violence was connected to 81 murders in 2017.
“I think that because domestic violence has been viewed as such a personal, private issue then a lot of times I think victims are afraid to speak out,” McNally said. “They’re afraid to say something, they might be embarrassed, they might be ashamed. So just offering that support by first saying, ‘We believe you. We’re not going to blame you. We’re really here to help you and support you,’ is sometimes the most empowering thing that we can do to help somebody get out of that situation.”
That was the case for Roane County resident and domestic abuse survivor Jenny Bridges, who attended last week for support.
“Having a bachelor’s degree and having a decent job when it was going on for me I thought, ‘I can’t be this stupid to keep going back and letting this happen’,” Bridges said. “I had children. I guess I just felt like I was embarrassed because I thought I was smarter than that. I just didn’t want to tell anybody. I mean my family knew, but my coworkers, nobody knew and they were like, ‘We had no clue,’ and I’m like, ‘Because I didn’t want you to know.’ I was ashamed that I was that stupid, for lack of a better word, to keep going back. But it is hard to get out for lots of reasons — children, financial. Mine, I was actually in the process of getting a divorce when I got shot five times, so it was after I left.”
Bridges’ husband had moved out five months prior.
“The importance of it is the lack of resources that we have in all of these counties — in Loudon, Roane, Morgan — I mean there’s a lot of them around here and actually, I’m trying to help any way I can to get involved since I am a survivor,” Bridges said. “I think that the statistics are horrible and we just really need to get more people out there helping and letting people know that it’s OK, I can talk about it. Nobody wants to talk about that and tell people that this is happening. I just (feel like) any of these things that I can find that are nearby I will go to.”
YWCA is relatively new in Loudon County, providing victim advocacy services for a little more than a year, McNally said. The group also provides a housing program covering Loudon County, which launched fully in February and was made possible through United Way funding.
Victim advocacy comes in many ways, McNally said.
“That could be going with a victim to court, that could helping a victim file for an order of protection, that could be helping a victim get into a shelter or get into housing, and then we do something with almost every victim we work with called a danger assessment and then safety planning,” she said. “So making sure that they’re safe, that they have a plan in place to really take control of their safety.”
YWCA has a victim advocate who covers Loudon and Roane counties. The advocate, Raquel Leal, experienced abuse herself.
“As a woman who suffered too much things and I was usually with a very low self-esteem, with no self-esteem, and so my goal now is when I figured out that I really have my own value, I just wanted to show other women that they can go forward,” Leal said. “My goal is to empower them in what they can reach, what they can do and what they can achieve. ... I used to work in Venezuela, I’m a lawyer there in my country, and I used to volunteer in organizations, nonprofit organizations, with violence against women, but now here it’s my knowledge and my point of view changed a lot.”
If not an emergency, Leah can be reached at 865-659-5630.
Iva’s Place supports
Iva’s Place has had a presence in Loudon County for three decades and for about 15 years has focused on domestic violence, Chris Evans-Longmire, executive director, said.
The organization’s safe haven shelter was remodeled in December and reopened in February. From Feb. 15-June 30, Iva’s Place provided 337 bed nights to victims of domestic violence. Evans-Longmire referenced a report from the Violence Policy Center which used 2017 data noting Tennessee ranked fifth in the nation for women who were killed by men, an intimate partner.
“The number of female homicide victims per 1,000 was 2.01,” Evans-Longmire said. “... The most dangerous place for these women is in their home, and when these women are being killed 92 percent of them are being killed by their offender, that is someone is they know, and they’re being killed in their home. Obviously, we need to start paying attention more to reports that these women are making about violence against them, threats that are made against them, assaults that are made against them.
“We need to paying more attention to what are the resources in our community for them to be able to access when they need safety such as a shelter,” she added. “There are so many services around, for example, Loudon County that are available, but we only can do so much with what we do have. In Loudon County we offer services through ... the safe haven shelter and it’s an immediate placement for women that have either been removed through law enforcement’s help, they have been removed because they’ve called 911 and maybe they’ve been transferred to a hospital and we’re getting a call from hospital personnel saying, ‘We have a victim here. Do you have placement?’”
Services include crisis prevention, therapy, safety planning, a safe haven shelter and transitional housing, legal advocacy and accompaniment, budgeting and life skill classes, prevention education and community resources. Evans-Longmire said the community helps keep those services going through their support.
“I want them to know that there’s no shame in being a victim of domestic violence,” she said. “I want them to know that no one is going to judge or blame them because somebody has taken advantage of them and that they need to reach out and ask for help, and that there is help, and that there are people who want to help them get to a place of safety, to help them get to a place to recreate a life or to create a life for them and their children so that they can live independently and they can live free of guilt and fear and of shame and that they can start over. It’s never too late to start living their own lives. All they have to do is take that first step and ask for help.”
Iva’s Place can be reached at 865-3481. If after hours, calls automatically go to the hotline.
“Being in their homes, again, it’s a dangerous place and it is where a lot of victims lose their lives,” Evans-Longmire said. “Being in the home, as hard as it is to walk away and as scary as it is, they can do it and there are people like us, there are programs like us that will help them take that step. All they have to do is make the phone call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.