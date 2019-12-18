Refuge goes on Christmas mission

Members of Lenoir City’s Refuge Church at Pleasant Hill headed to Bledsoe, Ky., on Friday to spread the message of Jesus and provide gifts for students at Green Hills Elementary School.
The trip was prompted by the church’s involvement with Mission of Hope, which works to provide disadvantaged communities in Appalachia with basic necessities and school supplies.
“Mission of Hope basically supplies the needs of schools in rural areas — very low-income kids that just need more help than others,” Shelly Brewster, church missions coordinator, said. “We go into school systems twice a year, once in August, there’s a back to school thing where we get every child in the school a backpack and just their basic school supplies. At Christmas, I know most people see all these blue barrels around town, primarily in the Knoxville area. They give toys to every student in the school.”
Green Hills, which has 130 students, is part of a coal mining community. Many families in the impoverished town are often displaced to other coal mining areas in the country, including West Virginia, Brewster said.
Refuge members provided 37 students a complete outfit of a coat, shirt, pants, underwear, sock and shoes, a box of nonperishable food items and two toys.
“A lot of these kids, this may be the only toys they get for Christmas,” Brewster said. “It’s very rewarding. It makes you realize the things we take for granted when we go to a school and they get so excited just to get two toys. Our families get multiple gifts, clothes, shoes, toys, you name it, they get it, and these kids may not get anything. It puts things in perspective.”
Along with providing Christmas gifts, the church shared a devotion to remind students of the reason for the season.
“What I talked about was the movie, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’,” the Rev. Tyson Brewster, pastor, said. “There’s a quote from that movie where the Grinch says, ‘Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas means a whole lot more.’ I talked about that and how God came to dwell with us and live with us and live in us, and that’s our hope. That’s our hope of Christmas.”
Refuge embraces the mission to serve people wherever the need.
“A lot of people look at missions as going out of the country,” Shelly Brewster said. “Missions is right here, 2 1/2 hours away. It’s just a great, easy, fun opportunity to love on kids and spoil them for two hours.”
By working with Mission of Hope twice a year at Green Hills, relationships with employees and students have flourished.
“We’re big into building long-term relationships with people,” Tyson Brewster said. “We don’t want to just give stuff away to people that we can’t interact with on an ongoing basis.”
Shelly Brewster said church members also learn from the experience.
“God tells us to bless others, and this is our way, local mission, to help others in need,” she said. “It’s something for our kids. Especially at Christmas, we take a lot of students with us. It’s very eye-opening to a lot of students that go. It’s just our way of giving back.”
