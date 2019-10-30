Red Ribbon Week offers awareness

Students last week focused on better educating peers of the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol as part of the nationwide campaign Red Ribbon Week.
Lenoir City High School’s Positive Peer Pressure Club students set up tables in the commons area. During breaks, students would make their way to the different tables, at times playing a game that complemented that day’s lesson.
“We’re celebrating Red Ribbon Week in all three schools and that is where we spent some time and reflect on the harmful effects of alcohol, tobacco and drugs,” Mary Harding, Lenoir City Coordinated School Health coordinator, said. “Each year for the middle and the high school most of the activities center around what the P3 kids have decided. This year we’re fortunate at the high school to have Align9 working with us to give us some ideas on especially on Juuling and present that to the kids.”
Representatives of The Prevention Alliance of Loudon County attended Monday-Thursday. One day focused on alcohol, while others addressed drugs, tobacco and vaping.
“We had simulation goggles for alcohol and drug days,” Vicki Cowell, The Prevention Alliance of Loudon County coordinator, said in an email correspondence. “We used the night vision ones for the drug day. The goggles simulate different levels of intoxication. The students would try basic motor skills while wearing them. Walking, throwing a ball at a basket target, catching a ball, etc.”
Students also saw a “realistic smoker’s lung” to reinforce the harmful effects, Cowell said.
“Our message is prevention,” she said. “If you don’t smoke or vape, don’t start. If you don’t drink alcohol, don’t start. If you don’t do drugs, don’t start. We are also aware of the statistics that tell us students are already involved in the use of these substances. In that case, we provide education on the harm, encourage them to stop and provide them with the ‘get help’ with addiction hotline number.”
A focus for P3 Club students was vaping.
“Some of the latest research has come out about how it’s not really — it’s more of a liquid mist-type substance that’s being entered into the lungs,” Harding said. “It’s not just air. People have this misconception, and there’s a lot of fatty molecules in there, and when kids are breathing that in it’s adhering to the lungs and that’s what’s causing a lot of damage. Kids are just not aware of what the harmful effects are and in fact a lot of scientists aren’t aware of it either. Everything is new and we’re trying to get that information out as fast as we can.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 44,000 students took part in a 2018 annual survey of drug, alcohol and cigarette use among eight-, 10th- and 12th-graders. About 37 percent of 12th-graders said they vaped in 2018, which was up from 2017 when it was 28 percent.
“I think a lot of people don’t really know what Juuls and stuff do to your health and I think that it’s a good learning opportunity for them to learn how it affects them,” Ashlyn Rogers, LCHS P3 Club member, said. “So in the long run they know what it’s doing to their health.”
Rogers, now a junior, joined P3 Club as a freshman. She helped Thursday with different games in the commons area.
Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle and Lenoir City Elementary schools also participated in Red Ribbon Week.
“Our middle school they have a dress up week where each day emphasizes they have some fun with that,” Harding said. “Again, it’s a fun activity, but there’s a message behind it. They’re doing announcements during the week. They’re doing it’s like a spirit week for Red Ribbon Week. We’re doing a parent thing tonight (Thursday) where we’re doing a display of Juuls and so that parents can be aware because we think a lot of it is lack of education on parents’ part because these things don’t look like — it’s like a USB port. So they wouldn’t even know that their kids have something in their possession that might be hurting them.”
Loudon County Schools also participated in Red Ribbon Week. Kate Galyon, Loudon County Coordinated School Health coordinator, said all schools discussed tobacco/nicotine prevention with guidance and/or P3. Some schools have schedule Tobacco Tales, a puppet show by the health department, for next month.
“Our P3 club at Greenback had a booth at their fall festival last week and had information in regards to vaping,” Galyon said in an email correspondence. “(Coordinate School Health) and the health department presented to seventh- and eighth-graders last week and will to fifth and sixth (grade) in a couple of weeks regarding vaping.”
